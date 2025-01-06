Semac Consultants Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
16.43
17.3
1.94
15.29
Depreciation
-0.85
-0.65
-0.63
-0.52
Tax paid
-4.76
-5.1
-0.37
-0.61
Working capital
41.45
-9.76
-2.91
-39.39
Other operating items
Operating
52.26
1.78
-1.98
-25.22
Capital expenditure
1.25
-8.7
0.32
-0.68
Free cash flow
53.51
-6.91
-1.66
-25.91
Equity raised
335.92
302.19
304.56
275.65
Investing
-13.28
26.95
0
-16.62
Financing
16.81
-9.5
7.43
10.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
392.96
312.73
310.33
243.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.