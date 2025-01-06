Semac Consultants Ltd Cash Flow Statement

iifl-logo-icon 1
371.85
(-2.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Semac Consul FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

16.43

17.3

1.94

15.29

Depreciation

-0.85

-0.65

-0.63

-0.52

Tax paid

-4.76

-5.1

-0.37

-0.61

Working capital

41.45

-9.76

-2.91

-39.39

Other operating items

Operating

52.26

1.78

-1.98

-25.22

Capital expenditure

1.25

-8.7

0.32

-0.68

Free cash flow

53.51

-6.91

-1.66

-25.91

Equity raised

335.92

302.19

304.56

275.65

Investing

-13.28

26.95

0

-16.62

Financing

16.81

-9.5

7.43

10.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

392.96

312.73

310.33

243.78

