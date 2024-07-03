Semac Consultants Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
102.5
247.4
123.23
72.05
112.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
102.5
247.4
123.23
72.05
112.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.56
3.27
5.69
4.88
4.16
Total Income
107.06
250.67
128.92
76.92
116.78
Total Expenditure
125.34
227.03
112.84
66.22
103.04
PBIDT
-18.28
23.64
16.07
10.71
13.73
Interest
1.28
0.27
3.53
2.03
0.59
PBDT
-19.57
23.36
12.54
8.67
13.15
Depreciation
1.27
1.26
1.73
1.7
1.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.5
8.46
2.39
2.57
3.66
Deferred Tax
-5.49
-1.05
2.31
0.42
-0.15
Reported Profit After Tax
-15.85
14.7
6.12
3.98
8.02
Minority Interest After NP
0.47
0.6
0.18
-0.15
0.4
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-16.31
14.1
5.93
4.14
7.62
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-16.31
14.1
5.93
4.14
7.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-50.83
47.92
19.95
12.99
26.16
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.12
3.07
3.07
3.07
3.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-17.83
9.55
13.04
14.86
12.19
PBDTM(%)
-19.09
9.44
10.17
12.03
11.67
PATM(%)
-15.46
5.94
4.96
5.52
7.12
