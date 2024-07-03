iifl-logo-icon 1
Semac Consultants Ltd Nine Monthly Results

361.5
(-4.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:51 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

102.5

247.4

123.23

72.05

112.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

102.5

247.4

123.23

72.05

112.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.56

3.27

5.69

4.88

4.16

Total Income

107.06

250.67

128.92

76.92

116.78

Total Expenditure

125.34

227.03

112.84

66.22

103.04

PBIDT

-18.28

23.64

16.07

10.71

13.73

Interest

1.28

0.27

3.53

2.03

0.59

PBDT

-19.57

23.36

12.54

8.67

13.15

Depreciation

1.27

1.26

1.73

1.7

1.61

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.5

8.46

2.39

2.57

3.66

Deferred Tax

-5.49

-1.05

2.31

0.42

-0.15

Reported Profit After Tax

-15.85

14.7

6.12

3.98

8.02

Minority Interest After NP

0.47

0.6

0.18

-0.15

0.4

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-16.31

14.1

5.93

4.14

7.62

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-16.31

14.1

5.93

4.14

7.62

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-50.83

47.92

19.95

12.99

26.16

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.12

3.07

3.07

3.07

3.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-17.83

9.55

13.04

14.86

12.19

PBDTM(%)

-19.09

9.44

10.17

12.03

11.67

PATM(%)

-15.46

5.94

4.96

5.52

7.12

