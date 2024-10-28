iifl-logo-icon 1
Semac Consultants Ltd Board Meeting

355
(-0.56%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Semac Consul CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Semac Consultants Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for Adoption and Approval of Audited Financial statement for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 Adoption and Approval of Financials results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Raising of Fund through Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference shares or any other mode of Capital raising. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting9 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Semac Consultants Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of funds through issue of non-convertible redeemable preference shares through preferential issue / private placement pursuant to Sections 42 62 of the Companies Act 2013 read with the relevant rules made thereunder subject to such approvals as may be required and for determination of the issue price. Company has postponed the raising of fund through private placement of Preference shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/09/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
Semac Consultants Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and adoption of unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one and more instruments including equity shares/ convertible securities either by way of Preferential issue/ right issue or any other mode. Approval of Quarterly Result for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Finalization of Date of Annual General Meeting and Postpone raising of Fund to the next Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
Semac Consultants Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting held on 28th May 2024 to consider and approve Audited Financial Result as on 31st March 2024 Adoption of Financial result for the year ended 31st March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Quarterly Results

