Rulka Electricals Ltd Share Price

278
(-3.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open290.05
  • Day's High290.05
  • 52 Wk High666.6
  • Prev. Close288.95
  • Day's Low278
  • 52 Wk Low 282.05
  • Turnover (lac)37.53
  • P/E20.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS14.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)118.38
  • Div. Yield0
Rulka Electricals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

290.05

Prev. Close

288.95

Turnover(Lac.)

37.53

Day's High

290.05

Day's Low

278

52 Week's High

666.6

52 Week's Low

282.05

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

118.38

P/E

20.14

EPS

14.35

Divi. Yield

0

Rulka Electricals Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Rulka Electricals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Rulka Electricals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:18 PM
Sep-2024May-2024May-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.21%

Non-Promoter- 2.62%

Institutions: 2.62%

Non-Institutions: 28.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rulka Electricals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.42

0.11

0.11

0.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.89

6.01

2.66

1.54

Net Worth

13.31

6.12

2.77

1.65

Minority Interest

Rulka Electricals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rulka Electricals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rupesh Laxman Kasavkar

Whole-time Director

Nitin Indrakumar Aher

Independent Director

Milind Ramnath Dhumal

Independent Director

Sandeep Janu Sawant

Independent Director

Nishi Jayantilal Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kejal Niken Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rulka Electricals Ltd

Summary

Rulka Electricals Limited was originally incorporated on May 30, 2013 as Rulka Electricals Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Rulka Electricals Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 02, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Rulka has integrated operations which involve Designing, Supplying, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of the project with bestquality & On Time delivery of the Project with all the Handover Documents. It maintain projects as per the requirements. It completed Warehouses projects across country. Also, completed Retail Stores projects, theatres project across country & many more Hospitals & Hospitality. The Company is in business of turn key projects contractor engaged in offering solutions for Electrical & Fire Fighting Turnkey Projects. It offer services like Electrical Solutions, Electrical Panels, Solar EPC Contracts, Turn Key Electrical Warehousing Projects, Electric Commercial Industrial Services, Maintenance Services, Electrical Contracting and Data & Voice Cabling Installation across the Industrial Sector, Commercial, Retail and Theatre sector. It also offer electrical contracting services for industrial plants.The Company propose Public Offer aggregating 11,23,200 comprising 8,42,400 Fresh Issue Equity Shares and 2,80,800 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.
Company FAQs

What is the Rulka Electricals Ltd share price today?

The Rulka Electricals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹278 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rulka Electricals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rulka Electricals Ltd is ₹118.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rulka Electricals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rulka Electricals Ltd is 20.14 and 3.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rulka Electricals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rulka Electricals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rulka Electricals Ltd is ₹282.05 and ₹666.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rulka Electricals Ltd?

Rulka Electricals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -42.07%, 6 Month at -54.27%, 3 Month at -32.43% and 1 Month at -5.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rulka Electricals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rulka Electricals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.22 %
Institutions - 2.62 %
Public - 28.16 %

