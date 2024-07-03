SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹290.05
Prev. Close₹288.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹37.53
Day's High₹290.05
Day's Low₹278
52 Week's High₹666.6
52 Week's Low₹282.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)118.38
P/E20.14
EPS14.35
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.42
0.11
0.11
0.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.89
6.01
2.66
1.54
Net Worth
13.31
6.12
2.77
1.65
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rupesh Laxman Kasavkar
Whole-time Director
Nitin Indrakumar Aher
Independent Director
Milind Ramnath Dhumal
Independent Director
Sandeep Janu Sawant
Independent Director
Nishi Jayantilal Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kejal Niken Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rulka Electricals Ltd
Summary
Rulka Electricals Limited was originally incorporated on May 30, 2013 as Rulka Electricals Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Rulka Electricals Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 02, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Rulka has integrated operations which involve Designing, Supplying, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of the project with bestquality & On Time delivery of the Project with all the Handover Documents. It maintain projects as per the requirements. It completed Warehouses projects across country. Also, completed Retail Stores projects, theatres project across country & many more Hospitals & Hospitality. The Company is in business of turn key projects contractor engaged in offering solutions for Electrical & Fire Fighting Turnkey Projects. It offer services like Electrical Solutions, Electrical Panels, Solar EPC Contracts, Turn Key Electrical Warehousing Projects, Electric Commercial Industrial Services, Maintenance Services, Electrical Contracting and Data & Voice Cabling Installation across the Industrial Sector, Commercial, Retail and Theatre sector. It also offer electrical contracting services for industrial plants.The Company propose Public Offer aggregating 11,23,200 comprising 8,42,400 Fresh Issue Equity Shares and 2,80,800 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.
Read More
The Rulka Electricals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹278 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rulka Electricals Ltd is ₹118.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rulka Electricals Ltd is 20.14 and 3.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rulka Electricals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rulka Electricals Ltd is ₹282.05 and ₹666.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rulka Electricals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -42.07%, 6 Month at -54.27%, 3 Month at -32.43% and 1 Month at -5.94%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.