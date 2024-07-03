Rulka Electricals Ltd Summary

Rulka Electricals Limited was originally incorporated on May 30, 2013 as Rulka Electricals Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Rulka Electricals Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 02, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Rulka has integrated operations which involve Designing, Supplying, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of the project with bestquality & On Time delivery of the Project with all the Handover Documents. It maintain projects as per the requirements. It completed Warehouses projects across country. Also, completed Retail Stores projects, theatres project across country & many more Hospitals & Hospitality. The Company is in business of turn key projects contractor engaged in offering solutions for Electrical & Fire Fighting Turnkey Projects. It offer services like Electrical Solutions, Electrical Panels, Solar EPC Contracts, Turn Key Electrical Warehousing Projects, Electric Commercial Industrial Services, Maintenance Services, Electrical Contracting and Data & Voice Cabling Installation across the Industrial Sector, Commercial, Retail and Theatre sector. It also offer electrical contracting services for industrial plants.The Company propose Public Offer aggregating 11,23,200 comprising 8,42,400 Fresh Issue Equity Shares and 2,80,800 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.