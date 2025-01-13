iifl-logo-icon 1
Rulka Electricals Ltd Balance Sheet

248.35
(-4.24%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.42

0.11

0.11

0.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.89

6.01

2.66

1.54

Net Worth

13.31

6.12

2.77

1.65

Minority Interest

Debt

11.04

5.27

2.82

2.31

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.1

0

0.28

0.02

Total Liabilities

24.45

11.39

5.87

3.98

Fixed Assets

2.58

2.95

2.63

1.85

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.22

0.23

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

20.94

8.35

2.62

1.82

Inventories

6.11

10.31

6.48

2.29

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

15.7

12.96

7.71

4.67

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

15.79

2.23

1.69

0.67

Sundry Creditors

-13.27

-14.73

-11.16

-4.98

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.39

-2.42

-2.1

-0.83

Cash

0.91

0.1

0.39

0.09

Total Assets

24.43

11.4

5.85

3.99

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd.

