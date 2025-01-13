Rulka Electricals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.42
0.11
0.11
0.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.89
6.01
2.66
1.54
Net Worth
13.31
6.12
2.77
1.65
Minority Interest
Debt
11.04
5.27
2.82
2.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.1
0
0.28
0.02
Total Liabilities
24.45
11.39
5.87
3.98
Fixed Assets
2.58
2.95
2.63
1.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.22
0.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
20.94
8.35
2.62
1.82
Inventories
6.11
10.31
6.48
2.29
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
15.7
12.96
7.71
4.67
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
15.79
2.23
1.69
0.67
Sundry Creditors
-13.27
-14.73
-11.16
-4.98
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.39
-2.42
-2.1
-0.83
Cash
0.91
0.1
0.39
0.09
Total Assets
24.43
11.4
5.85
3.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.