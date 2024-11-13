To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 RULKA : 15-Nov-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 13, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 15, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) Rulka Electricals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 15, 2024 for Financial results of the Company for the half year ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/11/2024)