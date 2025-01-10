Rulka Electricals Ltd Management Discussions

The global economy has displayed remarkable resilience, maintaining steady growth while inflation has returned to target levels. The journey thus far has been eventful, beginning with disruptions in the supply chain following the pandemic, escalating tensions due to the conflict initiated in Russia-Ukraine leading to global energy and food crises, and a significant uptick in inflation, all followed by synchronised monetary policy tightening across the globe.

Indias economic performance in 2024 is projected to remain robust, maintaining its position as one of the fastestgrowing major economies. Both the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have provided optimistic forecasts. The IMF has revised its growth projection for Indias GDP to 6.8% for the financial year 2024-25, up from its previous estimate of 6.5% in January 2024. This revision reflects the resilience of the Indian economy amid global challenges such as post-pandemic supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions. Similarly, the World Bank has revised its growth forecast for India, projecting a growth rate of 6.6% for the financial year 2024-25, up from its earlier projection of 6.4% made in January 2024. The World Bank attributes this revision to strong public investment, private capital expenditure, and robust private consumption.

Several factors are contributing to Indias strong economic performance. Public and private investment play a significant role, with both the IMF and the World Bank highlighting the importance of public investment in driving growth. The IMF notes that much of the investment in India is public, which is expected to contribute disproportionately to growth. The World Bank emphasises robust public investment accompanied by private investment as key drivers. Strong domestic demand, particularly in the industrial and services sectors, has also been a major contributor to Indias economic growth. The World Bank notes that infrastructure investments have buoyed domestic demand, even as post-pandemic pent- up consumption demand eases. Additionally, inflation in India has remained within the

Reserve Banks target range of 2-6% since September 2023, contributing to a stable economic environment. The IMF projects inflation to be 4.6% in 2024 and 4.2% in 2025, indicating a favourable inflation outlook.

The services and industry sectors are expected to sustain robust activity, offsetting a slowdown in agricultural production caused by monsoon disruptions. There has been a notable rise in private consumption, particularly among higher-income earners, which is expected to continue driving overall private consumer expenditure growth. The fiscal health of South Asian countries, including India, is gradually improving. In India, the fiscal deficit relative to GDP is projected to decrease due to increased revenues from a broadened tax base. Trade deficits are also narrowing, particularly in India, contributing to overall economic stability in the South Asia region.

Despite the positive outlook, several risks and challenges remain. The global economic outlook remains subdued, with downside risks including geopolitical tensions, trade fragmentation, prolonged high interest rates, and climate related disasters. Structural issues also pose challenges, with the IMF highlighting lower total factor productivity as a key issue, stemming from a misallocation of labour and capital within sectors and countries.

Our company is in business of turn key projects contractor engaged in offering solution for all types of Electrical & Fire Fighting Turnkey Projects. Our company offers wide range of services like Electrical Solutions, Electrical Panels, Solar EPC Contracts, Turn Key Electrical Warehousing Projects, Electric Commercial Industrial Services, Maintenance Services, Electrical Contracting and Data & Voice Cabling Installation across the Industrial Sector, Commercial, Retail and Theatre sector. We offer electrical contracting services for all types of industrial plants.

Our Company was originally incorporated on May 30, 2013 as "Rulka Electricals Private Limited" under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies,

Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently our Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of company was changed from "Rulka Electricals Private Limited" to "Rulka Electricals Limited" vide fresh certificate of incorporation August 2, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai.

We have integrated operations which involve Designing, Supplying, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of the project. We also maintain the projects as per the Requirements. We have completed Warehouses projects across country. Also, we have completed Retail Stores projects, theatres project across country & many more Hospitals & Hospitality.

Financial Performance

The company registered a stellar growth in standalone revenue at INR 7,12,891.72 thousands during the Financial Year 2023-24 as compared to INR 4,68,978.34 thousands in the Financial Year 2022- 23. The Profits after Tax ("PAT") stood at INR 61,106.65 thousands in Financial Year 2023-24 as compared to INR 27,888.10 thousands in the previous financial year. Details of other financial ratios are forming part of this annual report.

Outlook

As part of our on-going commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions and ensuring the longevity of the systems we install, we provide Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services, specifically tailored for electrical and fire-fighting systems. The O&M services are designed to proactively address the needs of our Clients systems, offering a range of services including routine inspections, preventive maintenance, prompt issue resolution, and emergency response.

We also provide Annual Maintenance which are customized to meet the specific requirements of systems and operations. Under an Annual Maintenance Contacts, we provide dedicated team of technicians and engineers, ensuring that systems are consistently maintained to the highest standards.

Human Resource development and Industrial Research

Our Founder and Promoter, prioritizes a Human-First approach in all business and commercial decisions. In his vision, people are the central pillar of organizational growth and sustainability. We prioritise the development of our workforces expertise, skills, and

knowledge. Through the implementation of dynamic personnel policies, we aim to attract top talent, facilitate seamless integration, and foster continuous skill enhancement. Our comprehensive training programmes, both internal and external, equip our employees with the necessary tools to excel in their respective roles.

Our commitment to our employees extends not only to their well-being but also their safety. We uphold stringent environmental, health, quality, and safety standards to ensure compliance with changing regulatory requirements. Through our dedicated Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) function, we oversee initiatives focused on risk mitigation, accident prevention, and the cultivation of a safety-centric culture.

Internal Control and Adequacy

Weve implemented a robust internal control framework designed to protect all assets against unauthorised use or disposal, ensuring thorough authorisation, documentation, and reporting of transactions.

Additionally, weve implemented measures to optimise resource utilisation, enhance operational efficiency, monitor activities, and ensure compliance with relevant regulations. Our internal control systems have been validated by auditors, affirming their adequacy and effectiveness. The Company engages external consultants with diverse professional expertise across various administrative and business verticals to gain the latest industry insights.

In order to mitigate the risk, the Company has Internal auditors reporting independently to the Audit Committee and also to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Risk, Concerns and Mitigations

Our Company encounters various regulatory, environmental and business risks in its operations. We actively work towards prevention and mitigation of the risk to minimize its potential impact on our performance.

Cautionary Statement

We want to stress that this report includes forwardlooking statements concerning anticipated future events, financial outcomes, and operational milestones of REL. These statements are based on assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. There is a significant risk that these assumptions, predictions, and other forward-looking statements may not accurately reflect future outcomes.

We urge readers to exercise caution and avoid placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as several factors could result in disparities between assumptions and actual future results and events. Therefore, this document is subject to the disclaimer and is qualified in its entirety by the assumptions, qualifications, and risk factors outlined in RELs Annual Report for FY24, as discussed in the Management Discussion and Analysis section.