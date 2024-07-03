iifl-logo-icon 1
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Share Price

633.85
(-4.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open673.4
  • Day's High673.85
  • 52 Wk High768.4
  • Prev. Close663.6
  • Day's Low628.5
  • 52 Wk Low 406.95
  • Turnover (lac)1,989.14
  • P/E44.6
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value79.84
  • EPS14.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,296.46
  • Div. Yield0.23
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

673.4

Prev. Close

663.6

Turnover(Lac.)

1,989.14

Day's High

673.85

Day's Low

628.5

52 Week's High

768.4

52 Week's Low

406.95

Book Value

79.84

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,296.46

P/E

44.6

EPS

14.87

Divi. Yield

0.23

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ion Exchange Secures ₹161 Crore Water Management Contracts from Adani Power

Ion Exchange Secures ₹161 Crore Water Management Contracts from Adani Power

20 Sep 2024|01:20 PM

The contracts are for comprehensive water and environment management solutions for two 800 MW units at Adani's Raipur and Raigarh ultra-superpower projects.

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.22%

Foreign: 1.22%

Indian: 24.69%

Non-Promoter- 18.66%

Institutions: 18.66%

Non-Institutions: 39.23%

Custodian: 16.18%

Share Price

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.67

14.67

-13.46

-13.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,059.68

871.84

780.88

640.43

Net Worth

1,074.35

886.51

767.42

626.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,509.36

1,401.76

1,407.18

985.93

yoy growth (%)

7.67

-0.38

42.72

6.41

Raw materials

-941.72

-897.95

-952.88

-661.74

As % of sales

62.39

64.05

67.71

67.11

Employee costs

-163.68

-141.04

-148.59

-115.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

208.73

195.87

134.17

72.82

Depreciation

-26.78

-26.13

-22.04

-11.93

Tax paid

-54.52

-49.9

-35.05

-25.08

Working capital

123.84

85.27

79.08

77.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.67

-0.38

42.72

6.41

Op profit growth

0.93

61.43

71.49

-7.75

EBIT growth

5.12

39.63

66.4

5.3

Net profit growth

5.63

47.27

107.59

1.58

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,347.85

1,989.61

1,576.87

1,449.52

1,479.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,347.85

1,989.61

1,576.87

1,449.52

1,479.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

45.42

42

42.12

33.09

35.8

View Annually Results

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ion Exchange (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Rajesh Sharma

Vice Chairman

Dinesh Sharma

Vice Chairman

Aankur Patni

Independent Non Exe. Director

V N Gupchup

Non Executive Director

M P Patni

Independent Non Exe. Director

T M M Nambiar

Independent Non Exe. Director

P Sampathkumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Abhiram Seth

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shishir Tamotia

Independent Non Exe. Director

K J Udeshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

David Rasquinha

Independent Non Exe. Director

SANJAY VITHALRAO JOSHI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Milind Puranik

WTD & Additional Director

Rohit Ghanshyamdas Totla

Independent Director

Amitava Guharoy

Independent Director

G Padbhanabhan

Independent Director

Alka Arora Misra

Director & Managing Director

Indraneel Dutt

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ion Exchange (India) Ltd

Summary

Ion Exchange (India) Limited, established on March 6, 1964 is a leader in Indian water treatment Industry offers total water management solutions for Industry, Homes and Communities. It is one of the very few companies in the world with a range of technologies, products and services that cover the entire spectrum of water and waste-water treatment. A subsidiary of British Permutit till 1985, it became a wholly Indian company when Permutit divested its holdings. The Company offers a wide range of solutions across the water cycle from pre-treatment to process water treatment, waste water treatment, recycle, zero liquid discharge, sewage treatment, packaged drinking water, sea water desalination etc. The Company is engaged in manufacturing resins, speciality chemicals for water and waste water treatment as well as non-water applications. The companys water and environment management solutions extend beyond the industrial sector to homes, hotels, spas, educational institutions, hospitals, laboratories, realty sector, defense establishments and rural communities, providing safe drinking water and a clean environment.Its product range includes water, process liquid and waste water treatment as well as recycling plants, using various physico-chemical processes for setting, clarification, filteration, disinfection, membrane and ion exchange technology, ion exchange resins, polymers and polyelectrolytes for water and non-water processes; boiler, cooling water and fireside treatment c
Company FAQs

What is the Ion Exchange India Ltd share price today?

The Ion Exchange India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹633.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ion Exchange India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ion Exchange India Ltd is ₹9296.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ion Exchange India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ion Exchange India Ltd is 44.6 and 8.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ion Exchange India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ion Exchange India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ion Exchange India Ltd is ₹406.95 and ₹768.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ion Exchange India Ltd?

Ion Exchange India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 52.54%, 1 Year at 19.06%, 6 Month at 1.65%, 3 Month at 6.85% and 1 Month at -4.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ion Exchange India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ion Exchange India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.92 %
Institutions - 18.67 %
Public - 39.23 %

