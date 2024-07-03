Summary

Ion Exchange (India) Limited, established on March 6, 1964 is a leader in Indian water treatment Industry offers total water management solutions for Industry, Homes and Communities. It is one of the very few companies in the world with a range of technologies, products and services that cover the entire spectrum of water and waste-water treatment. A subsidiary of British Permutit till 1985, it became a wholly Indian company when Permutit divested its holdings. The Company offers a wide range of solutions across the water cycle from pre-treatment to process water treatment, waste water treatment, recycle, zero liquid discharge, sewage treatment, packaged drinking water, sea water desalination etc. The Company is engaged in manufacturing resins, speciality chemicals for water and waste water treatment as well as non-water applications. The companys water and environment management solutions extend beyond the industrial sector to homes, hotels, spas, educational institutions, hospitals, laboratories, realty sector, defense establishments and rural communities, providing safe drinking water and a clean environment.Its product range includes water, process liquid and waste water treatment as well as recycling plants, using various physico-chemical processes for setting, clarification, filteration, disinfection, membrane and ion exchange technology, ion exchange resins, polymers and polyelectrolytes for water and non-water processes; boiler, cooling water and fireside treatment c

