SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹673.4
Prev. Close₹663.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,989.14
Day's High₹673.85
Day's Low₹628.5
52 Week's High₹768.4
52 Week's Low₹406.95
Book Value₹79.84
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,296.46
P/E44.6
EPS14.87
Divi. Yield0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.67
14.67
-13.46
-13.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,059.68
871.84
780.88
640.43
Net Worth
1,074.35
886.51
767.42
626.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,509.36
1,401.76
1,407.18
985.93
yoy growth (%)
7.67
-0.38
42.72
6.41
Raw materials
-941.72
-897.95
-952.88
-661.74
As % of sales
62.39
64.05
67.71
67.11
Employee costs
-163.68
-141.04
-148.59
-115.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
208.73
195.87
134.17
72.82
Depreciation
-26.78
-26.13
-22.04
-11.93
Tax paid
-54.52
-49.9
-35.05
-25.08
Working capital
123.84
85.27
79.08
77.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.67
-0.38
42.72
6.41
Op profit growth
0.93
61.43
71.49
-7.75
EBIT growth
5.12
39.63
66.4
5.3
Net profit growth
5.63
47.27
107.59
1.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,347.85
1,989.61
1,576.87
1,449.52
1,479.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,347.85
1,989.61
1,576.87
1,449.52
1,479.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
45.42
42
42.12
33.09
35.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Rajesh Sharma
Vice Chairman
Dinesh Sharma
Vice Chairman
Aankur Patni
Independent Non Exe. Director
V N Gupchup
Non Executive Director
M P Patni
Independent Non Exe. Director
T M M Nambiar
Independent Non Exe. Director
P Sampathkumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Abhiram Seth
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shishir Tamotia
Independent Non Exe. Director
K J Udeshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
David Rasquinha
Independent Non Exe. Director
SANJAY VITHALRAO JOSHI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Milind Puranik
WTD & Additional Director
Rohit Ghanshyamdas Totla
Independent Director
Amitava Guharoy
Independent Director
G Padbhanabhan
Independent Director
Alka Arora Misra
Director & Managing Director
Indraneel Dutt
Reports by Ion Exchange (India) Ltd
Summary
Ion Exchange (India) Limited, established on March 6, 1964 is a leader in Indian water treatment Industry offers total water management solutions for Industry, Homes and Communities. It is one of the very few companies in the world with a range of technologies, products and services that cover the entire spectrum of water and waste-water treatment. A subsidiary of British Permutit till 1985, it became a wholly Indian company when Permutit divested its holdings. The Company offers a wide range of solutions across the water cycle from pre-treatment to process water treatment, waste water treatment, recycle, zero liquid discharge, sewage treatment, packaged drinking water, sea water desalination etc. The Company is engaged in manufacturing resins, speciality chemicals for water and waste water treatment as well as non-water applications. The companys water and environment management solutions extend beyond the industrial sector to homes, hotels, spas, educational institutions, hospitals, laboratories, realty sector, defense establishments and rural communities, providing safe drinking water and a clean environment.Its product range includes water, process liquid and waste water treatment as well as recycling plants, using various physico-chemical processes for setting, clarification, filteration, disinfection, membrane and ion exchange technology, ion exchange resins, polymers and polyelectrolytes for water and non-water processes; boiler, cooling water and fireside treatment c
Read More
The Ion Exchange India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹633.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ion Exchange India Ltd is ₹9296.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ion Exchange India Ltd is 44.6 and 8.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ion Exchange India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ion Exchange India Ltd is ₹406.95 and ₹768.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ion Exchange India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 52.54%, 1 Year at 19.06%, 6 Month at 1.65%, 3 Month at 6.85% and 1 Month at -4.15%.
