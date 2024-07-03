Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Summary

Ion Exchange (India) Limited, established on March 6, 1964 is a leader in Indian water treatment Industry offers total water management solutions for Industry, Homes and Communities. It is one of the very few companies in the world with a range of technologies, products and services that cover the entire spectrum of water and waste-water treatment. A subsidiary of British Permutit till 1985, it became a wholly Indian company when Permutit divested its holdings. The Company offers a wide range of solutions across the water cycle from pre-treatment to process water treatment, waste water treatment, recycle, zero liquid discharge, sewage treatment, packaged drinking water, sea water desalination etc. The Company is engaged in manufacturing resins, speciality chemicals for water and waste water treatment as well as non-water applications. The companys water and environment management solutions extend beyond the industrial sector to homes, hotels, spas, educational institutions, hospitals, laboratories, realty sector, defense establishments and rural communities, providing safe drinking water and a clean environment.Its product range includes water, process liquid and waste water treatment as well as recycling plants, using various physico-chemical processes for setting, clarification, filteration, disinfection, membrane and ion exchange technology, ion exchange resins, polymers and polyelectrolytes for water and non-water processes; boiler, cooling water and fireside treatment chemicals; Zero-B (bacteria) water purifiers which provides bacteria-free drinking water instantly and electrochlorinators for disinfecting water.The company provides comprehensive consultancy services including water management surveys and detailed project reports, apart from a range of technical services.The company recently commissioned a second resin factory for anion manufacture. The company has diversified into financial services through IEL Finance, a subsidiary, which provides a wide spectrum of services in fund and fee-based areas. Ion Exchange Enviro Farms, another subsidiary is into commercial horticulture. On 19th Jan.98, Ion Exchange Demag Ltd, a 50:50 joint-venture between Ion Exchange(I) and Mannesmann Demag of Germany was incorporated.Hydronautics Membranes India Limited and Ion Exchange Finance Limited (a subsidiary of Company) were amalgamated with the Company in 2002-03.In FY 2012-13, the Company transferred its Project Division (covering domestic turnkey projects) to Ion Exchange Projects and Engineering Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary company, effective from 01 August, 2012 through Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) dated 29th Oct 2012. Ion Exchange Services Limited got merged with the Company with effect from April 01, 2012. Pursuant to amalgamation of Ion Exchange Services Ltd. into the Company, the Board of Directors allotted 11,80,256 shares to the shareholders of Ion Exchange Services Ltd in exchange of their holding in that Company in 2014. The Company inaugurated state-of-the-art Membrane Manufacturing facility at Goa to manufacture world class membranes in 2018. It worked on a number of key projects with Indian Navy, Military Engineering Services, healthcare projects & railways. It launched a product INDION SWIFT 5Gx to meet the growing requirements of high purity water systems required by the pharmaceutical, power, semi-conductor and electronic industries in 2019. The Company acquired entire share holding of Waterleau Group N.V., a Belgium based Company and it became a wholly owned subsidiary effective from August 20, 2018. In 2023-24, the Company acquired 100% stake in MAPRIL - Produtos Qumicos e Maquinas Para a Industria, Lda, (MAPRIL), Portugal on 22nd June 22, 2023.