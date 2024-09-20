Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
1.22%
1.24%
1.24%
1.26%
1.26%
Indian
24.69%
24.95%
25.14%
25.19%
25.49%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
18.66%
18.25%
17.84%
17.15%
15.84%
Non-Institutions
39.23%
39.36%
39.59%
40.2%
41.21%
Total Non-Promoter
57.9%
57.61%
57.43%
57.35%
57.06%
Custodian
16.18%
16.18%
16.18%
16.18%
16.18%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
