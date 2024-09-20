iifl-logo-icon 1
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Shareholding Pattern

629.6
(-2.34%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

1.22%

1.24%

1.24%

1.26%

1.26%

Indian

24.69%

24.95%

25.14%

25.19%

25.49%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

18.66%

18.25%

17.84%

17.15%

15.84%

Non-Institutions

39.23%

39.36%

39.59%

40.2%

41.21%

Total Non-Promoter

57.9%

57.61%

57.43%

57.35%

57.06%

Custodian

16.18%

16.18%

16.18%

16.18%

16.18%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.22%

Foreign: 1.22%

Indian: 24.69%

Non-Promoter- 18.66%

Institutions: 18.66%

Non-Institutions: 39.23%

Custodian: 16.18%

Ion Exchange Secures ₹161 Crore Water Management Contracts from Adani Power

Ion Exchange Secures ₹161 Crore Water Management Contracts from Adani Power

20 Sep 2024|01:20 PM

The contracts are for comprehensive water and environment management solutions for two 800 MW units at Adani's Raipur and Raigarh ultra-superpower projects.

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR Ion Exchange (India) Ltd

