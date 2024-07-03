Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,347.85
1,989.61
1,576.87
1,449.52
1,479.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,347.85
1,989.61
1,576.87
1,449.52
1,479.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
45.42
42
42.12
33.09
35.8
Total Income
2,393.27
2,031.61
1,618.99
1,482.61
1,515.63
Total Expenditure
2,075.9
1,734.62
1,363.67
1,247.29
1,345.26
PBIDT
317.37
296.99
255.32
235.32
170.37
Interest
12.06
9.2
9.95
12.61
15.97
PBDT
305.31
287.79
245.37
222.71
154.4
Depreciation
36.41
29.09
28.04
27.67
23.53
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
70.99
64.68
58.87
56.31
37.47
Deferred Tax
2.55
-0.94
-3.23
-4.6
-0.74
Reported Profit After Tax
195.36
194.96
161.69
143.33
94.14
Minority Interest After NP
-0.66
-1.78
-1.09
-0.61
0.53
Net Profit after Minority Interest
196.02
196.74
162.78
143.94
93.61
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
196.02
196.74
162.78
143.94
93.61
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.53
165.95
137.3
121.41
80.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
150
125
100
100
60
Equity
14.23
14.23
14.23
14.23
14.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.51
14.92
16.19
16.23
11.51
PBDTM(%)
13
14.46
15.56
15.36
10.43
PATM(%)
8.32
9.79
10.25
9.88
6.36
