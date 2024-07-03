iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Annually Results

644.7
(0.21%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,347.85

1,989.61

1,576.87

1,449.52

1,479.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,347.85

1,989.61

1,576.87

1,449.52

1,479.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

45.42

42

42.12

33.09

35.8

Total Income

2,393.27

2,031.61

1,618.99

1,482.61

1,515.63

Total Expenditure

2,075.9

1,734.62

1,363.67

1,247.29

1,345.26

PBIDT

317.37

296.99

255.32

235.32

170.37

Interest

12.06

9.2

9.95

12.61

15.97

PBDT

305.31

287.79

245.37

222.71

154.4

Depreciation

36.41

29.09

28.04

27.67

23.53

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

70.99

64.68

58.87

56.31

37.47

Deferred Tax

2.55

-0.94

-3.23

-4.6

-0.74

Reported Profit After Tax

195.36

194.96

161.69

143.33

94.14

Minority Interest After NP

-0.66

-1.78

-1.09

-0.61

0.53

Net Profit after Minority Interest

196.02

196.74

162.78

143.94

93.61

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

196.02

196.74

162.78

143.94

93.61

EPS (Unit Curr.)

16.53

165.95

137.3

121.41

80.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

150

125

100

100

60

Equity

14.23

14.23

14.23

14.23

14.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.51

14.92

16.19

16.23

11.51

PBDTM(%)

13

14.46

15.56

15.36

10.43

PATM(%)

8.32

9.79

10.25

9.88

6.36

ION Exchange: Related NEWS

Ion Exchange Secures ₹161 Crore Water Management Contracts from Adani Power

Ion Exchange Secures ₹161 Crore Water Management Contracts from Adani Power

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Sep 2024|01:20 PM

The contracts are for comprehensive water and environment management solutions for two 800 MW units at Adani's Raipur and Raigarh ultra-superpower projects.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ion Exchange (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.