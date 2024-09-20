Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
208.73
195.87
134.17
72.82
Depreciation
-26.78
-26.13
-22.04
-11.93
Tax paid
-54.52
-49.9
-35.05
-25.08
Working capital
123.84
85.27
79.08
77.17
Other operating items
Operating
251.26
205.1
156.14
112.98
Capital expenditure
26.46
23.22
72.36
57.93
Free cash flow
277.72
228.32
228.5
170.91
Equity raised
1,210.84
933.15
666.43
511.39
Investing
1.57
0.56
4.21
1.11
Financing
32.65
-12.85
40.21
80.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
4.2
Net in cash
1,522.78
1,149.19
939.36
767.83
The contracts are for comprehensive water and environment management solutions for two 800 MW units at Adani's Raipur and Raigarh ultra-superpower projects.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.