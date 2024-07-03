Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
1,212.04
1,335.66
1,012.19
1,159.6
830.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,212.04
1,335.66
1,012.19
1,159.6
830.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.96
26.08
19.34
18.42
23.58
Total Income
1,238
1,361.74
1,031.53
1,178.02
853.59
Total Expenditure
1,079.53
1,172.88
903.02
990.83
743.79
PBIDT
158.47
188.86
128.51
187.19
109.8
Interest
6.55
6.45
5.61
4.66
4.54
PBDT
151.92
182.41
122.9
182.53
105.26
Depreciation
21.33
20.04
16.37
14.81
14.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
36.19
39.63
31.36
39.29
25.39
Deferred Tax
-1.02
3.05
-0.5
-0.45
-0.49
Reported Profit After Tax
95.42
119.69
75.67
128.88
66.08
Minority Interest After NP
-0.48
-0.56
-0.1
-0.85
-0.93
Net Profit after Minority Interest
95.9
120.25
75.77
129.73
67.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
95.9
120.25
75.77
129.73
67.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.09
8.45
6.39
91.17
56.52
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.23
14.23
14.23
14.23
14.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.07
14.13
12.69
16.14
13.22
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
7.87
8.96
7.47
11.11
7.96
