Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

650.1
(2.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ion Exchange (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,509.36

1,401.76

1,407.18

985.93

yoy growth (%)

7.67

-0.38

42.72

6.41

Raw materials

-941.72

-897.95

-952.88

-661.74

As % of sales

62.39

64.05

67.71

67.11

Employee costs

-163.68

-141.04

-148.59

-115.49

As % of sales

10.84

10.06

10.55

11.71

Other costs

-206.98

-167.63

-184.82

-138.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.71

11.95

13.13

14.01

Operating profit

196.96

195.13

120.87

70.48

OPM

13.04

13.92

8.58

7.14

Depreciation

-26.78

-26.13

-22.04

-11.93

Interest expense

-7.57

-9.89

-13.18

-15.72

Other income

46.12

36.77

48.54

30

Profit before tax

208.73

195.87

134.17

72.82

Taxes

-54.52

-49.9

-35.05

-25.08

Tax rate

-26.12

-25.47

-26.12

-34.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

154.2

145.97

99.11

47.74

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

154.2

145.97

99.11

47.74

yoy growth (%)

5.63

47.27

107.59

1.58

NPM

10.21

10.41

7.04

4.84

ION Exchange : related Articles

Ion Exchange Secures ₹161 Crore Water Management Contracts from Adani Power

Ion Exchange Secures ₹161 Crore Water Management Contracts from Adani Power

20 Sep 2024|01:20 PM

The contracts are for comprehensive water and environment management solutions for two 800 MW units at Adani's Raipur and Raigarh ultra-superpower projects.

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR Ion Exchange (India) Ltd

