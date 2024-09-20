Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,509.36
1,401.76
1,407.18
985.93
yoy growth (%)
7.67
-0.38
42.72
6.41
Raw materials
-941.72
-897.95
-952.88
-661.74
As % of sales
62.39
64.05
67.71
67.11
Employee costs
-163.68
-141.04
-148.59
-115.49
As % of sales
10.84
10.06
10.55
11.71
Other costs
-206.98
-167.63
-184.82
-138.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.71
11.95
13.13
14.01
Operating profit
196.96
195.13
120.87
70.48
OPM
13.04
13.92
8.58
7.14
Depreciation
-26.78
-26.13
-22.04
-11.93
Interest expense
-7.57
-9.89
-13.18
-15.72
Other income
46.12
36.77
48.54
30
Profit before tax
208.73
195.87
134.17
72.82
Taxes
-54.52
-49.9
-35.05
-25.08
Tax rate
-26.12
-25.47
-26.12
-34.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
154.2
145.97
99.11
47.74
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
154.2
145.97
99.11
47.74
yoy growth (%)
5.63
47.27
107.59
1.58
NPM
10.21
10.41
7.04
4.84
The contracts are for comprehensive water and environment management solutions for two 800 MW units at Adani's Raipur and Raigarh ultra-superpower projects.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
