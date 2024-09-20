Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.78
-2.04
41.5
3.65
Op profit growth
5.39
50.32
74.77
10.63
EBIT growth
9.21
42
72.07
21.48
Net profit growth
13.09
53.96
132.69
32.1
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.52
13.95
9.09
7.36
EBIT margin
14.38
14.32
9.88
8.12
Net profit margin
10.32
9.92
6.31
3.84
RoCE
34.87
38.35
33.57
25.94
RoNW
7
8.28
8.29
5.47
RoA
6.25
6.64
5.36
3.06
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
113.63
100.73
66.17
28.01
Dividend per share
10
10
6
3.5
Cash EPS
94.68
81.7
49.07
19.04
Book value per share
460.79
355.5
255.22
140.63
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.44
1.29
0.91
1.77
P/CEPS
1.73
1.59
1.22
2.61
P/B
0.35
0.36
0.23
0.35
EV/EBIDTA
7.57
6.25
3.72
6.43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
10.07
Tax payout
-25.65
-26.5
-28.18
-39.74
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
110.71
119.71
115.79
148.9
Inventory days
35.71
32.99
29.06
40.16
Creditor days
-143.31
-152.92
-118.43
-143.96
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-22.8
-16.47
-9.15
-4.54
Net debt / equity
-0.73
-0.87
-0.69
-0.49
Net debt / op. profit
-2.25
-2.19
-1.86
-1.27
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-60.1
-61.56
-64.9
-64.59
Employee costs
-12.62
-11.97
-12.21
-13.09
Other costs
-13.75
-12.5
-13.78
-14.94
The contracts are for comprehensive water and environment management solutions for two 800 MW units at Adani's Raipur and Raigarh ultra-superpower projects.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
