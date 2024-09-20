iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Key Ratios

648.75
(-0.12%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ion Exchange (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.78

-2.04

41.5

3.65

Op profit growth

5.39

50.32

74.77

10.63

EBIT growth

9.21

42

72.07

21.48

Net profit growth

13.09

53.96

132.69

32.1

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.52

13.95

9.09

7.36

EBIT margin

14.38

14.32

9.88

8.12

Net profit margin

10.32

9.92

6.31

3.84

RoCE

34.87

38.35

33.57

25.94

RoNW

7

8.28

8.29

5.47

RoA

6.25

6.64

5.36

3.06

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

113.63

100.73

66.17

28.01

Dividend per share

10

10

6

3.5

Cash EPS

94.68

81.7

49.07

19.04

Book value per share

460.79

355.5

255.22

140.63

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.44

1.29

0.91

1.77

P/CEPS

1.73

1.59

1.22

2.61

P/B

0.35

0.36

0.23

0.35

EV/EBIDTA

7.57

6.25

3.72

6.43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

10.07

Tax payout

-25.65

-26.5

-28.18

-39.74

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

110.71

119.71

115.79

148.9

Inventory days

35.71

32.99

29.06

40.16

Creditor days

-143.31

-152.92

-118.43

-143.96

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-22.8

-16.47

-9.15

-4.54

Net debt / equity

-0.73

-0.87

-0.69

-0.49

Net debt / op. profit

-2.25

-2.19

-1.86

-1.27

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-60.1

-61.56

-64.9

-64.59

Employee costs

-12.62

-11.97

-12.21

-13.09

Other costs

-13.75

-12.5

-13.78

-14.94

ION Exchange : related Articles

Ion Exchange Secures ₹161 Crore Water Management Contracts from Adani Power

Ion Exchange Secures ₹161 Crore Water Management Contracts from Adani Power

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Sep 2024|01:20 PM

The contracts are for comprehensive water and environment management solutions for two 800 MW units at Adani's Raipur and Raigarh ultra-superpower projects.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Ion Exchange (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.