Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.67
14.67
-13.46
-13.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,059.68
871.84
780.88
640.43
Net Worth
1,074.35
886.51
767.42
626.97
Minority Interest
Debt
59.24
49.31
37.93
41.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.42
5.41
7.77
12.37
Total Liabilities
1,144.01
941.23
813.12
680.48
Fixed Assets
323.86
245.78
197.26
188.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
84.77
59.41
64.28
62.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
18.24
15.82
16.01
16.57
Networking Capital
182.18
103.25
23.02
-74.4
Inventories
188.65
185.55
146.17
102.43
Inventory Days
35.34
26.67
Sundry Debtors
921.73
697.36
508.84
452.83
Debtor Days
123.04
117.91
Other Current Assets
268.99
218.74
229.34
197.86
Sundry Creditors
-674.64
-530.66
-490.92
-509.78
Creditor Days
118.71
132.73
Other Current Liabilities
-522.55
-467.74
-370.41
-317.74
Cash
534.97
516.96
512.56
486.97
Total Assets
1,144.02
941.22
813.13
680.49
