Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

629.6
(-2.34%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:05 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.67

14.67

-13.46

-13.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,059.68

871.84

780.88

640.43

Net Worth

1,074.35

886.51

767.42

626.97

Minority Interest

Debt

59.24

49.31

37.93

41.14

Deferred Tax Liability Net

10.42

5.41

7.77

12.37

Total Liabilities

1,144.01

941.23

813.12

680.48

Fixed Assets

323.86

245.78

197.26

188.64

Intangible Assets

Investments

84.77

59.41

64.28

62.71

Deferred Tax Asset Net

18.24

15.82

16.01

16.57

Networking Capital

182.18

103.25

23.02

-74.4

Inventories

188.65

185.55

146.17

102.43

Inventory Days

35.34

26.67

Sundry Debtors

921.73

697.36

508.84

452.83

Debtor Days

123.04

117.91

Other Current Assets

268.99

218.74

229.34

197.86

Sundry Creditors

-674.64

-530.66

-490.92

-509.78

Creditor Days

118.71

132.73

Other Current Liabilities

-522.55

-467.74

-370.41

-317.74

Cash

534.97

516.96

512.56

486.97

Total Assets

1,144.02

941.22

813.13

680.49

ION Exchange : related Articles

Ion Exchange Secures ₹161 Crore Water Management Contracts from Adani Power

Ion Exchange Secures ₹161 Crore Water Management Contracts from Adani Power

20 Sep 2024|01:20 PM

The contracts are for comprehensive water and environment management solutions for two 800 MW units at Adani's Raipur and Raigarh ultra-superpower projects.

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

