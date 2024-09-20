|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|11 Sep 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|AGM 11/09/2024 Outcome of AGM - Scrutinizer s Report Outcome of AGM - Proceedings of AGM. Intimation Under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Adoption of new set of MOA & AOA of the Company as per Table A and Table F of Schedule I of Companies Act,2013. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.09.2024)
