Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Board Meeting

648.4
(2.27%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:14:56 AM

ION Exchange CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 approved at the Board meeting held today i.e. 12th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202419 Jul 2024
ION EXCHANGE (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 02nd August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the Unaudited Financial Results on Standalone and Consolidated basis and Limited Review Report for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024 which have been approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 02nd August, 2024. Announcement under regulation 30 for Change in Management/Directors. Announcement under Regulation 30-Appointment of Independent Directors. Announcement under regulation 30 of LODR- Appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202417 May 2024
ION EXCHANGE (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and recommend dividend if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th May , 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
Re-appointment of Mr. Dinesh Sharma and Mr. Aankur Patni as Executive Directors of the Company.
Board Meeting25 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
ION EXCHANGE (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the Unaudited Financial Results on Standalone and Consolidated basis and Limited Review Report for the third quarter ended 31st December, 2023 which have been approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 25th January, 2024. Un-audited results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)

ION Exchange: Related News

Ion Exchange Secures ₹161 Crore Water Management Contracts from Adani Power

20 Sep 2024|01:20 PM

The contracts are for comprehensive water and environment management solutions for two 800 MW units at Adani's Raipur and Raigarh ultra-superpower projects.

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

