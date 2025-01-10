To the Members of

Ion Exchange (India) Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Ion Exchange (India) Limited (the "Company"), its IEI Shareholding (Staff Welfare) Trusts Sixty trusts and HMIL Shareholding Trusts (Seventeen trusts) (collectively referred to as the "trusts") which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2023, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies explanatory information in which are included the Returns for the year ended on that date audited by the branch auditors at Bengaluru and (hereinafter referred to as ‘Standalone Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and based on the consideration of reports of the branch auditor and trusts auditors on financial statements of such branch and trusts as were audited by the branch auditors, and trusts auditors, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2023, and its profit and other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us along with the consideration of reports of the branch and trusts auditors referred to in paragraph (a) of the "Other Matters" section below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Revenue Recognition See note 1.17, note 26 and note 40 to standalone financial statements The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue Recognition Our audit procedures over estimation of total contract costs and revenue recognition for EPC business included the following: The arrangement for EPC business contracts includes fixed price contracts. Revenue for such contracts usually extends beyond a reporting period. Contract revenue is measured based on the proportion of contract costs incurred for work performed to date relative to estimated total contract costs. It is computed as per the input method. The estimate is formed by the Company considering the following: Tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key internal financial controls and processes. This includes estimation of total project cost-to-completion related revenue; For selected sample of contracts, we inspected key contractual terms with signed contracts and assessed revenue recognized in accordance with Ind AS by: Observed the approval of percentage of completion workings. Application of the revenue recognition accounting standard is complex. One of the key estimate is total cost-to-completion of these contracts. It is used to determine the percentage of completion of the relevant performanceobligation. variations and tested variations resulting Identified significant For selected samples, tested the Companys forecasted cost to completion, through comparison of costs incurred with project budgets, and executed purchase orders and agreements. into re-estimating the remaining costs to complete the contract. This method requires the Company to perform an initial assessment of total estimated cost and further reassess these estimates on a periodic basis, including end of each reporting period. Compared, on a sample basis, revenue transactions recorded during the year with the underlying contracts, progress reports, invoices raised on customers and collections in bank accounts. Also, checked the related revenue, contract costs, evaluation for onerous contracts, contract assets and unearned revenue had been recognised in accordance with the Companys revenue recognition policies. Considering the significant measurement of revenue in EPC business, we have considered measurement of revenue as a key audit matter. Performed analytical procedures on incurred and estimated contract costs or efforts. It includes assessment of contracts with unusual or negative margins, little or no movement in efforts from previous periods.

Recovery of carrying value of investments See note 1.13 and note 44 to standalone financial statements The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Recovery of carrying value of investment The Company has investments in subsidiaries and associates. Our audit procedures included the following: Assessed the indications of impairment of investments in subsidiaries and associates. We have also examined the basis of estimates of the recoverable amounts of these investments, the assumptions used in making such estimates, and the allowance for impairment. These investments are accounted for at cost less any provision for impairment. The Company evaluates the indicators of impairment of the said investments regularly by reference to the requirements under Ind AS 36 Impairment of Assets. The Company carries out impairment assessment for each investment by: Comparing the carrying value of each investment with the net asset values of each company. Comparison of the carrying values of the Companys investment in subsidiaries and associates with their respective net asset values/ recoverable values and the consequent allowance for impairment if any. Evaluated key assumptions in the Companys valuation models used to determine recoverable amount including assumptions of projected adjusted EBITDA, growth rate, rate used for based on historical performance. Comparing the performance of the investee companies with projections used for valuations and approved businessetc. We also evaluated the forecasts plans. The recoverable discounting cash flows amounts of the above investments are estimated in order to determine the extent of the impairment loss. Assessment for indications of impairment of such investments. In cases where such indicators existed, we have assessed for the estimation made by the Company for the recoverable amounts. As impairment assessment involves significant assumptions and judgment, we regard this as a key audit matter. Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the computation of recoverable amounts of cash generating units. Involved internal valuation expert to assist in evaluating the key assumptions of the valuations. Refer to note 6 - "Investments" of the standalone financial statements. We tested the related disclosures in Note 6 of the financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board of directors report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon. The Board of directors report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Board of directors report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. The respective management and Board of Directors of the company/ branch/ board of trustees of the welfare trusts are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the respective Management and Board of Directors/ Board of Trustees are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors/ Board of Trustees either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The respective Board of Directors/ Board of Trustees are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial process of each company/trust.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists relatedtoeventsorconditionsthatmaycastsignificantdoubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of financial statements of such branch and trusts included in the standalone financial statements of which we are the independent auditors. For the other branch and trusts included in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. Our responsibilities in this regard are further described in paragraph (a) of the section titled "Other Matters" in this audit report.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financialstatements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

(a) We did not audit the financial statements of 1 branch and 77 trusts included in the standalone financial statements of the Company whose financial statements reflect total assets of Rs. 4,903.95 Lacs as at 31 March 2023, total revenue of Rs 13,066.08 Lacs total net profit after tax of Rs 968.96 Lacs and net cash outflows of Rs 65.83 Lacs for the year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone financial statements. The financial statements of these branch been audited by the branch and other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of branch and trusts, is based solely on the report of such branch and other auditors.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2.

A. As required by Section 143

(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purpose of our audit have been received from the branch not visited by us.

c. The reports on the accounts of the branch office of the Company audited under Section 143

(8) of the Act by branch auditor have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report.

d. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account and with the returns received from the branch not visited by us.

e. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

f. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164

(2) of the Act.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls withreferencetofinancialstatements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to. our separate Reportin"Annexure B"

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2023 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 49 to the standalone financial statements.

b. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d.

(I) The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 55

(iv) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person

(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 55(v) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause d (i) and d (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement. e. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous years, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in Note 58 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

f. As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the Company only with effect from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For B S R & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 101248W/W-100022 Glenn Dsouza Place : Mumbai Partner Date : 26 May 2023 Membership No. 112554 ICAI UDIN:23112554BGWSAO5958

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

on the Standalone Financial Statements of Ion Exchange (India) Limited for the year ended 31 March 2023

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and right of use assets (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased this programme, certain property, plant and equipment and right of use assets were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company, except for the following which are not held in the name of the Company:

Description of property Gross carrying value in Lacs Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of the Company. Also indicate if in dispute Free hold 18.44 Alpaiwala, Ex-Director, Since March 1997 Agricultural Land, Land MD Dharmadhikari Ex-Employee and which can not be Agriculture Land and N M Ranadive Employee held in the name of company Free hold Land 9.00 Ajay Popat, Aspi Billimoria, Ex-Employee Since July 1998 & Dec 1998 Agricultural Land, which can not be Agriculture Land J T Merchant, Kanhaiyalal Gwalani, held in the name of company T S Vishwanathan, Vijay Shankar Gangoli Free hold Building 2 LIG Flats and 1 MIG Flat Nil State Industrial Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (Allotment of Property) NA Since March 1984 Title deeds are awaited from regulatory authorities

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties,hasbeenphysicallyverifiedby the management during the year. For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained and for goods-in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, on the basis of security of current frombanksorfinancial assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments, provided guarantee, granted loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity as below:

Particulars Guarantees in Lacs Loans in Lacs Aggregate amount during the year - Subsidiaries* 41.11 4,241.23 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Subsidiaries * 3,579.36 6,961.61 Associates* 1,100.00 -

*As per the Companies Act, 2013

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made, guarantees provided, security given during the year and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular except for the following cases where there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest and accordingly we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest:.

Name of the entity Amount (Rs. in Lacs) Remarks Ion Exchange Enviro Farms Ltd. 4,236.49 There is not Ion Exchange Purified Drinking Water Private Limited 548.04 stipulation of Ion Exchange Environment Management Limited 1,342.71 schedule of Ion Exchange Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.- Singapore 222.06 repayment of principal or Ion Exchange Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.- Thailand 21.97 payment of IEI Environmental Management (M) Sdn. Bhd, Malaysia 56.13 interest Ion Exchange Projects and Engineering Limited 499.83 Total Water Management Services I Ltd 1.45 Ion Exchange Arabia For Water 32.93

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment except for the following loans to its related parties as defined in Clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"):

All Parties Related Parties (Rs. in Lacs) (Rs. in Lacs) Aggregate of loans/advances in nature of loan - Repayable on demand (A) 6,961.61 6,961.61 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of Repayment (B) - - Total (A+B) 6,961.61 6,961.61 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loan to the total loans 100% 100%

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of investments made and loans and guarantees given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") have been complied with. The Company has not provided any security in connection with a loanasspecifiedunder section 185 and 186 of the Act, as such the compliance under those sections are not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its manufactured goods (and/or services provided by it) and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. in Lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Sales Sales tax (including 98.11 1993-94, Senior Joint Commissioner tax Act and interest and penalty, 1995-96, Appeals Local Sales if applicable) - 2004-05, tax Act Disallowance on 2006-07, account of non- 2007-08, submission of forms 2009-10 151.30 2006-07, 2007-08, Assistant Commissioner Appeals 2013-14, 2017-18 62.48 2010-11 Commercial tax appeals 6.69 2013-14, Deputy Commissioner 2014-15 Appeals 3.15 2010-11 Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax 43.95 2008-09, Deputy Commissioner of 2010-11, Commercial Tax 2011-12 78.41 2016-17 Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Tax 4.20 2008-09 Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes 166.19 2010-11 Objection Hearing Authority The Central Excise Act Excise duty (including interest and 16.79 2004-05 Commercials of Central Excise- Appeals penalty, if applicable 6.01 2006-07 Tribunal Appeals, Ahmedabad 1.79 2020-21 JC Appeal Baroda Finance Act, Disallowance of 90.63 2006-07, Additional Commissioner 1994-Service Tax service tax taken on 2007-08 and of Central Excise input services 2008-09 231.30 2020-21 CESTAT, Appeals 86.71 2011-12 and Assistant Commissioner 2012-13 of CGST Appeals 66.24 2016-17 Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise Income Tax Act, Income Tax demand 240.35 2009-10, Commissioner of Income 1961 2010-11, Tax (Appeal) 2011-12, 2013-14 to

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates as defined under theAct.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act).

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. (xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. (xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable. (xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses inthecurrentandintheimmediatelyprecedingfinancialyear.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us andonthebasisofthefinancialratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For B S R & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 101248W/W-100022 Glenn Dsouza Place : Mumbai Partner Date : 26 May 2023 Membership No. 112554 ICAI UDIN:23112554BGWSAO5958

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

on the standalone financial statements of Ion Exchange (India) Limited for the year ended 31 March 2023

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with referencetofinancialstatements of Ion Exchange (India) Limited ("the

Company") as of 31 March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with referencetofinancialstatements and suchinternalfinancialcontrolswereoperatingeffectivelyas at 31 March 2023, based on the internal financial controls with established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control referencetofinancial stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controlsbased ontheinternalfinancial with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit financial of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained and the audit evidence obtained by the branch auditors of the relevant branch/branches in terms of their report(s) referred to in the Other Matter(s) paragraph below, is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Other Matter

Our aforesaid report under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal controls with reference to financial statements insofar as it relates to one branch, which is a component of the Company, is on the corresponding report of the auditor of such branch.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matters.