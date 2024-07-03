iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd Share Price

26.5
(-2.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:49:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.1
  • Day's High27.1
  • 52 Wk High40.3
  • Prev. Close27.08
  • Day's Low26.23
  • 52 Wk Low 20.1
  • Turnover (lac)26.5
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value45.96
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)454.66
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

27.1

Prev. Close

27.08

Turnover(Lac.)

26.5

Day's High

27.1

Day's Low

26.23

52 Week's High

40.3

52 Week's Low

20.1

Book Value

45.96

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

454.66

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:09 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.21%

Non-Promoter- 5.36%

Institutions: 5.35%

Non-Institutions: 58.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

200.74

17.16

17.16

17.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

800.63

1,065.16

1,411.37

2,128.22

Net Worth

1,001.37

1,082.32

1,428.53

2,145.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,623.62

2,251.66

3,505.05

3,320.3

yoy growth (%)

-27.89

-35.75

5.56

4.2

Raw materials

-342.69

-378.37

-1,078.68

-817.89

As % of sales

21.1

16.8

30.77

24.63

Employee costs

-121.9

-147.15

-155.34

-136.63

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

21.13

92.73

216.26

189.67

Depreciation

-94.2

-108.44

-97.9

-100.03

Tax paid

39.48

-24.59

4.39

-1.83

Working capital

47.77

-76.88

-124.42

762.25

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.89

-35.75

5.56

4.2

Op profit growth

-24.36

-32.68

16.74

6.21

EBIT growth

-26.56

-29.51

18.6

2.5

Net profit growth

-51.8

-61.4

17.46

42.29

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,922.95

1,776.94

1,907.7

2,243.28

3,487.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,922.95

1,776.94

1,907.7

2,243.28

3,487.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

205.92

399.56

920.04

377.47

1,876.12

View Annually Results

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sadbhav Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shashin V Patel

Independent Director

Tarang Madhukar Desai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hardik Modi

Non Executive Director

Jatin Thakkar

Independent Director

Shefali M Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sadbhav Engineering Ltd

Summary

Sadbhav Engineering Limited (SEL), a leading Gujarat based company was incorporated on 3rd October 1988 as a private limited company after taking over the running business of M/s Bhavna Construction Co. The Company is engaged in the business of development of infrastructure facilities in areas of canals, irrigations projects, roads, bridges, mining activities on contract basis, dams including civil, electrical and mechanical contractor, designer and engineers, structural contractor, earthwork contractor for repairing, reconstruction, renovation, demolitions and construction of canals, irrigations projects, roads, bridge, dams. It is also engaged in business of energy generation through Wind Power Project.The Company implemented and executed projects of national significance including construction of roads and highways, bridges, mining and irrigation supporting infrastructure. SEL has successfully constructed 9283 lane kms of roads and highways (both state and national highways) and are among the top most infrastructure companies in India.The Company was awarded the first Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) Canal Project during the year 1989-90. SEL attained the status of Deemed Public Company on the turnover criteria at the end of the third financial year 1992. The first mine excavation project of the company was executed in the year 1992-93. First activities in the construction segment of the company were started in the year 1993 with the contract Strengthening and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sadbhav Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Sadbhav Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd is ₹454.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd is 0 and 0.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sadbhav Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd is ₹20.1 and ₹40.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd?

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -26.37%, 3 Years at -11.14%, 1 Year at 22.81%, 6 Month at -6.30%, 3 Month at -26.47% and 1 Month at -9.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.22 %
Institutions - 5.36 %
Public - 58.43 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sadbhav Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.