Summary

Sadbhav Engineering Limited (SEL), a leading Gujarat based company was incorporated on 3rd October 1988 as a private limited company after taking over the running business of M/s Bhavna Construction Co. The Company is engaged in the business of development of infrastructure facilities in areas of canals, irrigations projects, roads, bridges, mining activities on contract basis, dams including civil, electrical and mechanical contractor, designer and engineers, structural contractor, earthwork contractor for repairing, reconstruction, renovation, demolitions and construction of canals, irrigations projects, roads, bridge, dams. It is also engaged in business of energy generation through Wind Power Project.The Company implemented and executed projects of national significance including construction of roads and highways, bridges, mining and irrigation supporting infrastructure. SEL has successfully constructed 9283 lane kms of roads and highways (both state and national highways) and are among the top most infrastructure companies in India.The Company was awarded the first Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) Canal Project during the year 1989-90. SEL attained the status of Deemed Public Company on the turnover criteria at the end of the third financial year 1992. The first mine excavation project of the company was executed in the year 1992-93. First activities in the construction segment of the company were started in the year 1993 with the contract Strengthening and

Read More