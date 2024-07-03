Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹27.1
Prev. Close₹27.08
Turnover(Lac.)₹26.5
Day's High₹27.1
Day's Low₹26.23
52 Week's High₹40.3
52 Week's Low₹20.1
Book Value₹45.96
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)454.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
200.74
17.16
17.16
17.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
800.63
1,065.16
1,411.37
2,128.22
Net Worth
1,001.37
1,082.32
1,428.53
2,145.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,623.62
2,251.66
3,505.05
3,320.3
yoy growth (%)
-27.89
-35.75
5.56
4.2
Raw materials
-342.69
-378.37
-1,078.68
-817.89
As % of sales
21.1
16.8
30.77
24.63
Employee costs
-121.9
-147.15
-155.34
-136.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
21.13
92.73
216.26
189.67
Depreciation
-94.2
-108.44
-97.9
-100.03
Tax paid
39.48
-24.59
4.39
-1.83
Working capital
47.77
-76.88
-124.42
762.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.89
-35.75
5.56
4.2
Op profit growth
-24.36
-32.68
16.74
6.21
EBIT growth
-26.56
-29.51
18.6
2.5
Net profit growth
-51.8
-61.4
17.46
42.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,922.95
1,776.94
1,907.7
2,243.28
3,487.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,922.95
1,776.94
1,907.7
2,243.28
3,487.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
205.92
399.56
920.04
377.47
1,876.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shashin V Patel
Independent Director
Tarang Madhukar Desai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hardik Modi
Non Executive Director
Jatin Thakkar
Independent Director
Shefali M Patel
Reports by Sadbhav Engineering Ltd
Summary
Sadbhav Engineering Limited (SEL), a leading Gujarat based company was incorporated on 3rd October 1988 as a private limited company after taking over the running business of M/s Bhavna Construction Co. The Company is engaged in the business of development of infrastructure facilities in areas of canals, irrigations projects, roads, bridges, mining activities on contract basis, dams including civil, electrical and mechanical contractor, designer and engineers, structural contractor, earthwork contractor for repairing, reconstruction, renovation, demolitions and construction of canals, irrigations projects, roads, bridge, dams. It is also engaged in business of energy generation through Wind Power Project.The Company implemented and executed projects of national significance including construction of roads and highways, bridges, mining and irrigation supporting infrastructure. SEL has successfully constructed 9283 lane kms of roads and highways (both state and national highways) and are among the top most infrastructure companies in India.The Company was awarded the first Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) Canal Project during the year 1989-90. SEL attained the status of Deemed Public Company on the turnover criteria at the end of the third financial year 1992. The first mine excavation project of the company was executed in the year 1992-93. First activities in the construction segment of the company were started in the year 1993 with the contract Strengthening and
Read More
The Sadbhav Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd is ₹454.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd is 0 and 0.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sadbhav Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd is ₹20.1 and ₹40.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -26.37%, 3 Years at -11.14%, 1 Year at 22.81%, 6 Month at -6.30%, 3 Month at -26.47% and 1 Month at -9.73%.
