|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,623.62
2,251.66
3,505.05
3,320.3
yoy growth (%)
-27.89
-35.75
5.56
4.2
Raw materials
-342.69
-378.37
-1,078.68
-817.89
As % of sales
21.1
16.8
30.77
24.63
Employee costs
-121.9
-147.15
-155.34
-136.63
As % of sales
7.5
6.53
4.43
4.11
Other costs
-947.64
-1,446.68
-1,855.87
-2,010.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
58.36
64.24
52.94
60.54
Operating profit
211.37
279.45
415.14
355.61
OPM
13.01
12.41
11.84
10.71
Depreciation
-94.2
-108.44
-97.9
-100.03
Interest expense
-189.51
-194.11
-190.67
-153.43
Other income
93.48
115.84
89.7
87.53
Profit before tax
21.13
92.73
216.26
189.67
Taxes
39.48
-24.59
4.39
-1.83
Tax rate
186.8
-26.52
2.03
-0.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
60.62
68.14
220.65
187.84
Exceptional items
-19.58
17.01
0
0
Net profit
41.03
85.15
220.65
187.84
yoy growth (%)
-51.8
-61.4
17.46
42.29
NPM
2.52
3.78
6.29
5.65
