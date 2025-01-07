iifl-logo-icon 1
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.09
(-1.34%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,623.62

2,251.66

3,505.05

3,320.3

yoy growth (%)

-27.89

-35.75

5.56

4.2

Raw materials

-342.69

-378.37

-1,078.68

-817.89

As % of sales

21.1

16.8

30.77

24.63

Employee costs

-121.9

-147.15

-155.34

-136.63

As % of sales

7.5

6.53

4.43

4.11

Other costs

-947.64

-1,446.68

-1,855.87

-2,010.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

58.36

64.24

52.94

60.54

Operating profit

211.37

279.45

415.14

355.61

OPM

13.01

12.41

11.84

10.71

Depreciation

-94.2

-108.44

-97.9

-100.03

Interest expense

-189.51

-194.11

-190.67

-153.43

Other income

93.48

115.84

89.7

87.53

Profit before tax

21.13

92.73

216.26

189.67

Taxes

39.48

-24.59

4.39

-1.83

Tax rate

186.8

-26.52

2.03

-0.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

60.62

68.14

220.65

187.84

Exceptional items

-19.58

17.01

0

0

Net profit

41.03

85.15

220.65

187.84

yoy growth (%)

-51.8

-61.4

17.46

42.29

NPM

2.52

3.78

6.29

5.65

