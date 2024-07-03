iifl-logo-icon 1
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

205.86

300.74

472.7

300.74

438.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

205.86

300.74

472.7

300.74

438.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

87.14

14.74

87.18

14.97

54.43

Total Income

293.01

315.48

559.88

315.71

492.78

Total Expenditure

104.85

201.71

707.11

329.41

611.25

PBIDT

188.16

113.77

-147.23

-13.7

-118.47

Interest

104.04

107.93

126.32

140.08

151.28

PBDT

84.13

5.83

-273.55

-153.78

-269.75

Depreciation

30.89

32.02

31.05

31.75

31.82

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

6.37

5.47

-1.07

8

2.29

Deferred Tax

0.06

-0.91

-15.3

-11.01

-11.05

Reported Profit After Tax

46.8

-30.74

-288.23

-182.52

-292.81

Minority Interest After NP

19.39

4.89

-25.41

-35.53

-82.67

Net Profit after Minority Interest

27.41

-35.63

-262.82

-146.99

-210.14

Extra-ordinary Items

63.65

4.79

61.73

-80.93

-277.36

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-36.24

-40.42

-324.55

-66.06

67.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.6

-2.08

-15.32

-8.57

-12.25

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.16

17.16

17.16

17.16

17.16

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

91.4

37.83

-31.14

-4.55

-27.02

PBDTM(%)

40.86

1.93

-57.86

-51.13

-61.53

PATM(%)

22.73

-10.22

-60.97

-60.69

-66.79

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.