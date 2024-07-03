Sadbhav Engineering Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
205.86
300.74
472.7
300.74
438.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
205.86
300.74
472.7
300.74
438.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
87.14
14.74
87.18
14.97
54.43
Total Income
293.01
315.48
559.88
315.71
492.78
Total Expenditure
104.85
201.71
707.11
329.41
611.25
PBIDT
188.16
113.77
-147.23
-13.7
-118.47
Interest
104.04
107.93
126.32
140.08
151.28
PBDT
84.13
5.83
-273.55
-153.78
-269.75
Depreciation
30.89
32.02
31.05
31.75
31.82
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
6.37
5.47
-1.07
8
2.29
Deferred Tax
0.06
-0.91
-15.3
-11.01
-11.05
Reported Profit After Tax
46.8
-30.74
-288.23
-182.52
-292.81
Minority Interest After NP
19.39
4.89
-25.41
-35.53
-82.67
Net Profit after Minority Interest
27.41
-35.63
-262.82
-146.99
-210.14
Extra-ordinary Items
63.65
4.79
61.73
-80.93
-277.36
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-36.24
-40.42
-324.55
-66.06
67.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.6
-2.08
-15.32
-8.57
-12.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.16
17.16
17.16
17.16
17.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
91.4
37.83
-31.14
-4.55
-27.02
PBDTM(%)
40.86
1.93
-57.86
-51.13
-61.53
PATM(%)
22.73
-10.22
-60.97
-60.69
-66.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.