Sadbhav Engineering Ltd Key Ratios

21.9
(1.91%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:19:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.66

-29.9

10.6

10.62

Op profit growth

-47.63

-22.64

24.1

18.95

EBIT growth

-33.59

-9.76

20.64

22.87

Net profit growth

-119.53

-25,777.86

-94.28

-47.68

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

26.66

32.75

29.68

26.45

EBIT margin

33.03

32

24.86

22.79

Net profit margin

-6.9

22.73

-0.06

-1.2

RoCE

8.3

11.09

10.92

9.35

RoNW

-2.54

15.9

-0.08

-1.41

RoA

-0.43

1.97

0

-0.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-13.84

64.48

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

1

0.75

Cash EPS

-21.32

22.82

-21.07

-21.86

Book value per share

84.23

93.29

51.95

52.82

Valuation ratios

P/E

-4.5

0.43

0

0

P/CEPS

-2.92

1.23

-18.77

-14.03

P/B

0.73

0.3

7.61

5.81

EV/EBIDTA

8.46

4.64

10.47

11.34

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-555.67

-23.81

Tax payout

-0.54

33.95

49.95

5.81

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

23.18

79.2

109.45

97.37

Inventory days

23.29

16.3

10.55

10.72

Creditor days

-193.42

-128.69

-74.85

-54.82

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.73

-0.79

-0.94

-0.86

Net debt / equity

4.83

4.1

11.14

11.03

Net debt / op. profit

11.68

5.74

6.72

8.4

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-15.27

-10.85

-21.98

-18.73

Employee costs

-6.8

-5.64

-4.09

-3.96

Other costs

-51.25

-50.75

-44.23

-50.85

