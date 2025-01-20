Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.66
-29.9
10.6
10.62
Op profit growth
-47.63
-22.64
24.1
18.95
EBIT growth
-33.59
-9.76
20.64
22.87
Net profit growth
-119.53
-25,777.86
-94.28
-47.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
26.66
32.75
29.68
26.45
EBIT margin
33.03
32
24.86
22.79
Net profit margin
-6.9
22.73
-0.06
-1.2
RoCE
8.3
11.09
10.92
9.35
RoNW
-2.54
15.9
-0.08
-1.41
RoA
-0.43
1.97
0
-0.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-13.84
64.48
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
1
0.75
Cash EPS
-21.32
22.82
-21.07
-21.86
Book value per share
84.23
93.29
51.95
52.82
Valuation ratios
P/E
-4.5
0.43
0
0
P/CEPS
-2.92
1.23
-18.77
-14.03
P/B
0.73
0.3
7.61
5.81
EV/EBIDTA
8.46
4.64
10.47
11.34
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-555.67
-23.81
Tax payout
-0.54
33.95
49.95
5.81
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
23.18
79.2
109.45
97.37
Inventory days
23.29
16.3
10.55
10.72
Creditor days
-193.42
-128.69
-74.85
-54.82
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.73
-0.79
-0.94
-0.86
Net debt / equity
4.83
4.1
11.14
11.03
Net debt / op. profit
11.68
5.74
6.72
8.4
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-15.27
-10.85
-21.98
-18.73
Employee costs
-6.8
-5.64
-4.09
-3.96
Other costs
-51.25
-50.75
-44.23
-50.85
