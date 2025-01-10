Sadbhav Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
200.74
17.16
17.16
17.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
800.63
1,065.16
1,411.37
2,128.22
Net Worth
1,001.37
1,082.32
1,428.53
2,145.38
Minority Interest
Debt
1,052.73
1,144.58
1,145.66
1,332.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.74
0.74
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,054.84
2,227.64
2,574.19
3,477.74
Fixed Assets
48.61
132.43
196.67
295.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
590.72
576.35
559.34
566.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
101.9
101.9
102.2
133.79
Networking Capital
1,302.39
1,400.8
1,678.79
2,471.83
Inventories
6.25
33.04
107.5
139.11
Inventory Days
31.27
Sundry Debtors
380.85
544.4
599.21
415
Debtor Days
93.29
Other Current Assets
1,665.69
1,954.82
2,215.74
3,020.89
Sundry Creditors
-276.97
-434.47
-523.56
-512.45
Creditor Days
115.2
Other Current Liabilities
-473.43
-696.99
-720.1
-590.72
Cash
11.21
16.16
37.19
9.57
Total Assets
2,054.83
2,227.64
2,574.19
3,477.73
