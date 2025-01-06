Sadbhav Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
21.13
92.73
216.26
189.67
Depreciation
-94.2
-108.44
-97.9
-100.03
Tax paid
39.48
-24.59
4.39
-1.83
Working capital
47.77
-76.88
-124.42
762.25
Other operating items
Operating
14.18
-117.18
-1.66
850.05
Capital expenditure
-68.68
45
59.3
-4.61
Free cash flow
-54.49
-72.18
57.63
845.44
Equity raised
4,174.01
3,851.3
3,289.86
2,940.83
Investing
8.74
-19.45
8.05
6.49
Financing
215.96
566.94
714.12
1,046.88
Dividends paid
0
0
17.15
12.86
Net in cash
4,344.22
4,326.6
4,086.83
4,852.52
