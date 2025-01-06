iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

25.43
(-6.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sadbhav Engineering Ltd

Sadbhav Engg. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

21.13

92.73

216.26

189.67

Depreciation

-94.2

-108.44

-97.9

-100.03

Tax paid

39.48

-24.59

4.39

-1.83

Working capital

47.77

-76.88

-124.42

762.25

Other operating items

Operating

14.18

-117.18

-1.66

850.05

Capital expenditure

-68.68

45

59.3

-4.61

Free cash flow

-54.49

-72.18

57.63

845.44

Equity raised

4,174.01

3,851.3

3,289.86

2,940.83

Investing

8.74

-19.45

8.05

6.49

Financing

215.96

566.94

714.12

1,046.88

Dividends paid

0

0

17.15

12.86

Net in cash

4,344.22

4,326.6

4,086.83

4,852.52

Sadbhav Engg. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sadbhav Engineering Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.