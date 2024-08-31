|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of Sadbhav Engineering Limited (the Company) held on August 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024) Please find attached herewith proceedings of 35th Annual General Meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Please find attached Disclosure of Voting Results of 35th Annual General Meeting of the company under regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 along with scrutinizer report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024)
