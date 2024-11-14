Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

SADBHAV ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Sadbhav Engineering Limited (the Company) held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

Please find attached herewith Outcome of Board meeting of Sadbhav Engineering Limited held on Thursday, 24th October 2024.

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

SADBHAV ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increase in Authorised Capital Fund Raising by way of issuance of securities and any other business. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of Sadbhav Engineering Limited (the Company) held on August 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

SADBHAV ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING OF SADBHAV ENGINEERING LIMITED (THE COMPANY) TO BE HELD ON 14TH AUGUST 2024 Please find attached herewith Outcome of Board meeting dated 14-08-2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

SADBHAV ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of Sadbhav Engineering Limited (the company) to be held on Saturday 6th July 2024 Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on July 06,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 10 May 2024

SADBHAV ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 21st May 2024. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 21st May,2024 and submission of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

SADBHAV ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Matters related to raising of funds through issue of equity shares through preferential allotment as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 to members of promoter & promoter group. 2. To consider and approve pledge of equity shares held by the Company of its material subsidiaries pursuant to the Regulation 24(5) & 24(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 3. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. The Board Meeting to be held on 23/04/2024 Stands Cancelled. Sub: Intimation of Postponement of the Board Meeting of SADBHA V ENGINEERING LIMITED (the Company) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/04/2024) SADBHAV ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of Sadbhav Engineering Limited (the Company) to be held on Tuesday, 30th April, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024) Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on April 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024