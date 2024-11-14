|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|SADBHAV ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Sadbhav Engineering Limited (the Company) held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|Please find attached herewith Outcome of Board meeting of Sadbhav Engineering Limited held on Thursday, 24th October 2024.
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|SADBHAV ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increase in Authorised Capital Fund Raising by way of issuance of securities and any other business. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of Sadbhav Engineering Limited (the Company) held on August 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|SADBHAV ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING OF SADBHAV ENGINEERING LIMITED (THE COMPANY) TO BE HELD ON 14TH AUGUST 2024 Please find attached herewith Outcome of Board meeting dated 14-08-2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Jul 2024
|2 Jul 2024
|SADBHAV ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of Sadbhav Engineering Limited (the company) to be held on Saturday 6th July 2024 Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on July 06,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|SADBHAV ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 21st May 2024. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 21st May,2024 and submission of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|18 Apr 2024
|SADBHAV ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Matters related to raising of funds through issue of equity shares through preferential allotment as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 to members of promoter & promoter group. 2. To consider and approve pledge of equity shares held by the Company of its material subsidiaries pursuant to the Regulation 24(5) & 24(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 3. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. The Board Meeting to be held on 23/04/2024 Stands Cancelled. Sub: Intimation of Postponement of the Board Meeting of SADBHA V ENGINEERING LIMITED (the Company) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/04/2024) SADBHAV ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of Sadbhav Engineering Limited (the Company) to be held on Tuesday, 30th April, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024) Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on April 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|SADBHAV ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 09th February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor and to consider other business matters if any. a. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. b. Standalone Limited Review Report with modified opinion and Consolidated Limited Review Report with Disclaimer Opinion for Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. Unaudited Results for the quarter ended 31-12-2023 alongwith Limited Review Report. Comments made by the Board of Directors for Regulation 60(2) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.