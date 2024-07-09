|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|6 Jul 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|The Company has decided to hold the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, 31st July, 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. Please find attached herewith Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 31-07-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024) REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING(EGM) NO. 02/2024-25 OF SADBHAV ENGINEERING LIMITED (THE COMPANY) HELD ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 31, 2024 AT 3.30 P.M THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCE(VC)/ OTHER AUDIO-VISUAL MEANS(OAVM) FACILITY. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)
|EGM
|30 Apr 2024
|30 May 2024
|Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on April 30, 2024. Report on proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) No. 01/2024-25 of Sadbhav Engineering Limited held on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 03:30 P.M. through video Conference(VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facility. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Disclosure of Voting Results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) No. 01/2024-25 of the Company under regulation 44(3) and 37A of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)
