iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd EGM

21.5
(-3.20%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Sadbhav Engg. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM6 Jul 202431 Jul 2024
The Company has decided to hold the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, 31st July, 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. Please find attached herewith Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 31-07-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024) REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING(EGM) NO. 02/2024-25 OF SADBHAV ENGINEERING LIMITED (THE COMPANY) HELD ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 31, 2024 AT 3.30 P.M THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCE(VC)/ OTHER AUDIO-VISUAL MEANS(OAVM) FACILITY. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)
EGM30 Apr 202430 May 2024
Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on April 30, 2024. Report on proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) No. 01/2024-25 of Sadbhav Engineering Limited held on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 03:30 P.M. through video Conference(VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facility. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Disclosure of Voting Results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) No. 01/2024-25 of the Company under regulation 44(3) and 37A of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)

Sadbhav Engg.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sadbhav Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.