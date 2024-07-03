iifl-logo-icon 1
Pratham EPC Projects Ltd Share Price

219.3
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:18:42 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open242.3
  • Day's High242.3
  • 52 Wk High496.8
  • Prev. Close230.8
  • Day's Low219.3
  • 52 Wk Low 96
  • Turnover (lac)128.07
  • P/E41.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)389.48
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Pratham EPC Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

242.3

Prev. Close

230.8

Turnover(Lac.)

128.07

Day's High

242.3

Day's Low

219.3

52 Week's High

496.8

52 Week's Low

96

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

389.48

P/E

41.66

EPS

5.54

Divi. Yield

0

Pratham EPC Projects Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Pratham EPC Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pratham EPC Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:45 PM
Mar-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.97%

Non-Promoter- 12.82%

Institutions: 12.82%

Non-Institutions: 14.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pratham EPC Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.76

0.81

0.81

0.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.09

17.17

9.53

5.11

Net Worth

60.85

17.98

10.34

5.92

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

69.55

50.47

50.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

69.55

50.47

50.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.38

0.16

0.16

Pratham EPC Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pratham EPC Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pratham EPC Projects Ltd

Summary

Pratham EPC Projects Ltd was originally incorporated as Pratham EPC Projects Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 27, 2014 from the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Further, Company was converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Pratham EPC Projects Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 28, 2023 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Based at Ahmedabad, the Company is an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning company into the business of end-to end service providers to Oil & Gas distribution companies in India. The Company has been handling various gas pipeline project activities like, mainline welding, tie-in, coating, hydro testing, pipeline commissioning etc. It specialize in oil & gas pipelines for cross country distribution and city gas distribution. It undertakes offshore projects for water distribution specifically project bidding & project management.Pratham are an Oil & Gas pipeline infrastructure service provider in India, focused on laying pipeline networks along with construction of associated facilities; and providing Operations & Maintenance services to the City Gas Distribution (CGD) Companies in India. They are an integrated EPC company offering a diversified range of pipeline and allied services for oil & gas industry. Apart from these, the Company derive revenu
Company FAQs

What is the Pratham EPC Projects Ltd share price today?

The Pratham EPC Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹219.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pratham EPC Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pratham EPC Projects Ltd is ₹389.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pratham EPC Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pratham EPC Projects Ltd is 41.66 and 6.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pratham EPC Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pratham EPC Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pratham EPC Projects Ltd is ₹96 and ₹496.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pratham EPC Projects Ltd?

Pratham EPC Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 94.03%, 6 Month at -33.75%, 3 Month at -2.92% and 1 Month at 7.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pratham EPC Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pratham EPC Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.97 %
Institutions - 8.25 %
Public - 18.77 %

