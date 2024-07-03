Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹242.3
Prev. Close₹230.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹128.07
Day's High₹242.3
Day's Low₹219.3
52 Week's High₹496.8
52 Week's Low₹96
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)389.48
P/E41.66
EPS5.54
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.76
0.81
0.81
0.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.09
17.17
9.53
5.11
Net Worth
60.85
17.98
10.34
5.92
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
69.55
50.47
50.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
69.55
50.47
50.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.38
0.16
0.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Pratham EPC Projects Ltd
Summary
Pratham EPC Projects Ltd was originally incorporated as Pratham EPC Projects Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 27, 2014 from the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Further, Company was converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Pratham EPC Projects Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 28, 2023 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Based at Ahmedabad, the Company is an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning company into the business of end-to end service providers to Oil & Gas distribution companies in India. The Company has been handling various gas pipeline project activities like, mainline welding, tie-in, coating, hydro testing, pipeline commissioning etc. It specialize in oil & gas pipelines for cross country distribution and city gas distribution. It undertakes offshore projects for water distribution specifically project bidding & project management.Pratham are an Oil & Gas pipeline infrastructure service provider in India, focused on laying pipeline networks along with construction of associated facilities; and providing Operations & Maintenance services to the City Gas Distribution (CGD) Companies in India. They are an integrated EPC company offering a diversified range of pipeline and allied services for oil & gas industry. Apart from these, the Company derive revenu
The Pratham EPC Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹219.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pratham EPC Projects Ltd is ₹389.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pratham EPC Projects Ltd is 41.66 and 6.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pratham EPC Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pratham EPC Projects Ltd is ₹96 and ₹496.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pratham EPC Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 94.03%, 6 Month at -33.75%, 3 Month at -2.92% and 1 Month at 7.27%.
