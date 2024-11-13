iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pratham EPC Projects Ltd Board Meeting

207.4
(-4.67%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Pratham EPC CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
PRATHAM EPC PROJECTS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Pratham EPC Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Pratham EPC Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board meeting held on August 30, 2024.
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Pratham EPC Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. Pratham EPC Projects Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Pratham EPC Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of M/s. Rohan Thakkar & Co. as Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24. Pratham EPC Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of M/s. Viral A. Garachh as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24 . Pratham EPC Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the half year/ year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)

Pratham EPC: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pratham EPC Projects Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.