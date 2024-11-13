|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|PRATHAM EPC PROJECTS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Pratham EPC Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Pratham EPC Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board meeting held on August 30, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Pratham EPC Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. Pratham EPC Projects Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Pratham EPC Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of M/s. Rohan Thakkar & Co. as Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24. Pratham EPC Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of M/s. Viral A. Garachh as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24 . Pratham EPC Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the half year/ year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)
