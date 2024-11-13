To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Pratham EPC Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. Pratham EPC Projects Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Pratham EPC Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of M/s. Rohan Thakkar & Co. as Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24. Pratham EPC Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of M/s. Viral A. Garachh as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24 . Pratham EPC Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the half year/ year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)