Technofab Engineering Ltd Share Price Live

9.25
(0%)
Nov 27, 2020|03:59:09 PM

  • Open9.25
  • Day's High9.25
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low8.7
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.42
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-213.26
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.7
  • Div. Yield0
Technofab Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

9.25

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

1.42

Day's High

9.25

Day's Low

8.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-213.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Technofab Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

Technofab Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Technofab Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:21 AM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.21%

Non-Promoter- 4.95%

Institutions: 4.95%

Non-Institutions: 46.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Technofab Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

10.49

10.49

10.49

10.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-212.54

-132.76

-4.81

235.85

Net Worth

-202.05

-122.27

5.68

246.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

26.62

56.53

434.84

402.17

yoy growth (%)

-52.9

-86.99

8.12

-13.15

Raw materials

-22.81

-54.72

-272.07

-259.77

As % of sales

85.66

96.78

62.56

64.59

Employee costs

-10.91

-32.35

-44.92

-43.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-84.28

-96.26

20.93

14.13

Depreciation

-3

-6.77

-4.14

-4.92

Tax paid

0

-14.59

-7.38

-5.28

Working capital

-65.45

-62.2

29.72

11.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.9

-86.99

8.12

-13.15

Op profit growth

30.09

-217.97

37.01

2.89

EBIT growth

13.92

-224.95

46.08

1.26

Net profit growth

-46.78

-1,875.22

53

-23.29

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

112.94

26.63

56.54

370.37

435.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

112.94

26.63

56.54

370.37

435.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.95

11.37

5.43

6.52

2.36

Technofab Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,606.4

42.614,95,913.353,508.990.9442,328.96522.74

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

386.5

67.880,575.6373.340.456,345.1141.36

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

115.74

5731,239137.190.583,217.538.62

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

49.45

30.3329,850.78278.440.611,466.1424.33

K E C International Ltd

KEC

878.65

72.1423,371.03160.680.636,048.02191.47

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Technofab Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Arjun Gupta

Independent Director

Arun Mitter

Director

Ashutosh Jagga

Independent Director

Shipra Tripathi

Registered Office

913 9th floor Hemkunt Chamber,

Nehru Place,

New Delhi - 110019

Tel: 91-11-26411931/26415961

Website: http://www.technofabengineering.com

Email: info@technofabengineering.com

Registrar Office

Narang Tower,

44 Community Centre, Naraina Ind Area,

New Delhi-110028

Tel: 91-11-41410592-94

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: delhi@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Technofab Engineering Ltd is a medium sized electro-mechanical Engineering and Construction Company. The company is engaged in the business of providing Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) ...
Reports by Technofab Engineering Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Technofab Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Technofab Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Technofab Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Technofab Engineering Ltd is ₹9.70 Cr. as of 27 Nov ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Technofab Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Technofab Engineering Ltd is 0 and -0.03 as of 27 Nov ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Technofab Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Technofab Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Technofab Engineering Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 27 Nov ‘20

What is the CAGR of Technofab Engineering Ltd?

Technofab Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -50.11%, 3 Years at -67.23%, 1 Year at -34.57%, 6 Month at -37.88%, 3 Month at 6.03% and 1 Month at -3.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Technofab Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Technofab Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

