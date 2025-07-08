Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹9.25
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.42
Day's High₹9.25
Day's Low₹8.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-213.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
10.49
10.49
10.49
10.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-212.54
-132.76
-4.81
235.85
Net Worth
-202.05
-122.27
5.68
246.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26.62
56.53
434.84
402.17
yoy growth (%)
-52.9
-86.99
8.12
-13.15
Raw materials
-22.81
-54.72
-272.07
-259.77
As % of sales
85.66
96.78
62.56
64.59
Employee costs
-10.91
-32.35
-44.92
-43.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-84.28
-96.26
20.93
14.13
Depreciation
-3
-6.77
-4.14
-4.92
Tax paid
0
-14.59
-7.38
-5.28
Working capital
-65.45
-62.2
29.72
11.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.9
-86.99
8.12
-13.15
Op profit growth
30.09
-217.97
37.01
2.89
EBIT growth
13.92
-224.95
46.08
1.26
Net profit growth
-46.78
-1,875.22
53
-23.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
112.94
26.63
56.54
370.37
435.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
112.94
26.63
56.54
370.37
435.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.95
11.37
5.43
6.52
2.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,606.4
|42.61
|4,95,913.35
|3,508.99
|0.94
|42,328.96
|522.74
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
386.5
|67.8
|80,575.6
|373.34
|0.45
|6,345.11
|41.36
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
115.74
|57
|31,239
|137.19
|0.58
|3,217.53
|8.62
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
49.45
|30.33
|29,850.78
|278.44
|0.61
|1,466.14
|24.33
K E C International Ltd
KEC
878.65
|72.14
|23,371.03
|160.68
|0.63
|6,048.02
|191.47
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Arjun Gupta
Independent Director
Arun Mitter
Director
Ashutosh Jagga
Independent Director
Shipra Tripathi
913 9th floor Hemkunt Chamber,
Nehru Place,
New Delhi - 110019
Tel: 91-11-26411931/26415961
Website: http://www.technofabengineering.com
Email: info@technofabengineering.com
Narang Tower,
44 Community Centre, Naraina Ind Area,
New Delhi-110028
Tel: 91-11-41410592-94
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: delhi@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Technofab Engineering Ltd is a medium sized electro-mechanical Engineering and Construction Company. The company is engaged in the business of providing Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) ...
Reports by Technofab Engineering Ltd
