Technofab Engineering Ltd Summary

Technofab Engineering Ltd is a medium sized electro-mechanical Engineering and Construction Company. The company is engaged in the business of providing Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) services, executing a wide range of Balance-of-Plant (BoP) and electro-mechanical projects on a complete turnkey basis. The company provides their services to domestic and overseas markets across a number of industrial and infrastructure sectors which includes power, oil & gas, water & waste water treatment and other industrial & infrastructure sectors.The company is having their corporate office at Faridabad, Haryana in the National Capital Region. They have also established offices in Ethiopia, Kenya and Fiji to execute overseas projects. Their clientele includes PSUs and private/ multinational companies (MNCs) in India and overseas which are in diverse sectors such as power, steel, cement, refineries, fertilizers, petrochemicals, ports/ jetties, water services, etc. Technofab Engineering Ltd was incorporated on July 20, 1971 as a private limited company with the name Technofab Engineering Pvt Ltd. The company set up a facility at Faridabad, Haryana for the manufacture of Butterfly Valves, Weldneck Flanges, Orifice Plates, Gratings, Step Treads etc. During the initial years, the company undertook various piping projects which enabled the company to evolve into a turnkey piping systems company, with capabilities in EPC. In the year 1975, the company secured their first contract for Fuel Oil Handling System from Bharat Pumps and Compressors, Naini, Allahabad. In the year 1978, they secured their first Fire Protection System Contract from MSEB, Bombay for their Nasik Thermal Power Project followed by another one for the Bhusawal Thermal Power Project. In the year 1979, they executed their first large Yard Piping Contract from Steel Authority of India, Rourkela.In the year 1984, the company secured their first LP Piping system contract from NTPC for the countrys Super Thermal Power Plant set up at Singraul. In the year 1986, the company commenced manufacturing of Pressure Vessels, Heat Exchangers, Filtration Equipment, Large dia Pipes and Pipe Fittings, prefabricated tanks and vessels. In the year 1987, they bagged the first major Naphtha Handling System contract from National Fertilizer Limited, Nangal, Punjab. In January 4, 1989, the company became a deemed public limited company. In the year 1992, the company established a full scale in-house Design & Engineering facility in the office Block at Faridabad, Haryana. In the year 1993, they executed their first overseas contract for Piping from Kenya Power and Lighting Company for their Geothermal Project. In the year 1994, the company secured contract for comprehensive Fire Fighting System from the countrys first 2x250 MW module Thermal Power Project set up by the erstwhile BSES in Dahanu. In the year 1996, the company was awarded first contract for a power plant for setting up a Liquid Waste Treatment Plant in a Power Plant for NTPCs Rihand Thermal Power Plant. Also, they received by repeat orders from NTPC for their Korba and Kohalgaon and Thermal Power Projects during the years 1997 and 1998. In the year 2002, the company discontinued their in-house fabrication. In the year 2003, the company secured overseas orders for Rehabilitation of Water Treatment Plants and Pumping Station in the Copper Belt area, Zambia.In the year 2007, the company received overseas order from TEMA Oil Refinery, Ghana for Sea Water Intake Pumping Stations and Pipeline. Also, they secured first order in Nuclear Power worth Rs 3,510 lakh for the raw and service water package. In the year 2008, the company was credited with ISO 9001: 2000 certification from TUV Certification Body at TUV NORD CERT GmbH for Engineering Procurement and Construction of Engineered Systems on Complete Turnkey basis in Core, Energy and Infrastructure Sector Projects.In the year 2009, the company secured first order in Power Distribution from WBSEDC worth Rs 3,770 lakh. Also, they secured overseas order in the Asia-Pacific region in Fiji worth Rs 2,501 lakh. In the year 2010, the company acquired 100% shareholding in Rivu Infrastructural Developers Pvt Ltd. Thus the Rivu Infrastructural Developers Pvt Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary company.With their experience, the company has evolved from a piping, valves and pressure vessels fabricator to a Engineering and Construction company taking up individual turnkey packages relating to Low Pressure Piping Systems, Fuel Oil Handling Systems and Fire Protection Systems and eventually executing comprehensive electromechanical packages involving all engineering disciplines viz. Mechanical, Electrical, Control and instrumentation, environmental and civil for some of Indias largest corporation, both in public and private sector.