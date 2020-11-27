Technofab Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
10.49
10.49
10.49
10.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-212.54
-132.76
-4.81
235.85
Net Worth
-202.05
-122.27
5.68
246.34
Minority Interest
Debt
386.19
341.9
303.47
131.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
3.16
Total Liabilities
184.14
219.63
309.15
381.47
Fixed Assets
39.65
42.3
48.66
56.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.72
10.71
10.7
10.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
15.61
Networking Capital
111.82
165.67
241.06
251.65
Inventories
0.14
2.02
11.56
21.81
Inventory Days
27.68
74.62
Sundry Debtors
233.12
265.94
331.86
399.23
Debtor Days
3,645.2
2,142.37
Other Current Assets
67.84
76.4
66.15
80.98
Sundry Creditors
-86.38
-71.39
-84.31
-139.41
Creditor Days
978.53
544.27
Other Current Liabilities
-102.9
-107.3
-84.2
-110.96
Cash
21.96
0.96
8.72
47.07
Total Assets
184.15
219.64
309.14
381.48
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.