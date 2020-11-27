iifl-logo
Technofab Engineering Ltd Key Ratios

9.25
(0%)
Nov 27, 2020

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.9

-87

8.18

-13.15

Op profit growth

37.44

-210.6

39.93

3.27

EBIT growth

20.45

-217.38

50.23

1.2

Net profit growth

-46.43

-1,752.08

67.48

-23.95

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-305.33

-104.63

12.29

9.5

EBIT margin

-274.03

-107.14

11.86

8.54

Net profit margin

-480.12

-422.14

3.32

2.14

RoCE

-27.42

-17.03

13.45

9.77

RoNW

69.96

-39.34

1.3

0.85

RoA

-12.01

-16.77

0.94

0.61

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-121.88

-227.53

13.77

8.22

Dividend per share

0

0

2

0

Cash EPS

-124.76

-234.06

9.73

3.42

Book value per share

-104.46

17.35

271.79

257.84

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.06

-0.02

15.35

23.18

P/CEPS

-0.06

-0.02

21.72

55.6

P/B

-0.07

0.27

0.77

0.73

EV/EBIDTA

-4.74

-5.48

4.92

6.37

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

14.52

0

Tax payout

0.11

16.04

-34.4

-37.97

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

4,096.98

2,473.32

322.91

290.41

Inventory days

93.06

174.27

33.43

36.99

Creditor days

-262.86

-428.57

-141.67

-117.35

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

6.59

1.81

-1.74

-1.68

Net debt / equity

-2.95

15.89

0.18

0.18

Net debt / op. profit

-3.98

-4.89

0.98

1.33

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-85.66

-96.78

-62.53

-64.59

Employee costs

-41

-57.59

-10.41

-10.75

Other costs

-278.66

-50.24

-14.76

-15.14

