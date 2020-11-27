Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.9
-87
8.18
-13.15
Op profit growth
37.44
-210.6
39.93
3.27
EBIT growth
20.45
-217.38
50.23
1.2
Net profit growth
-46.43
-1,752.08
67.48
-23.95
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-305.33
-104.63
12.29
9.5
EBIT margin
-274.03
-107.14
11.86
8.54
Net profit margin
-480.12
-422.14
3.32
2.14
RoCE
-27.42
-17.03
13.45
9.77
RoNW
69.96
-39.34
1.3
0.85
RoA
-12.01
-16.77
0.94
0.61
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-121.88
-227.53
13.77
8.22
Dividend per share
0
0
2
0
Cash EPS
-124.76
-234.06
9.73
3.42
Book value per share
-104.46
17.35
271.79
257.84
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.06
-0.02
15.35
23.18
P/CEPS
-0.06
-0.02
21.72
55.6
P/B
-0.07
0.27
0.77
0.73
EV/EBIDTA
-4.74
-5.48
4.92
6.37
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
14.52
0
Tax payout
0.11
16.04
-34.4
-37.97
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
4,096.98
2,473.32
322.91
290.41
Inventory days
93.06
174.27
33.43
36.99
Creditor days
-262.86
-428.57
-141.67
-117.35
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
6.59
1.81
-1.74
-1.68
Net debt / equity
-2.95
15.89
0.18
0.18
Net debt / op. profit
-3.98
-4.89
0.98
1.33
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-85.66
-96.78
-62.53
-64.59
Employee costs
-41
-57.59
-10.41
-10.75
Other costs
-278.66
-50.24
-14.76
-15.14
