Technofab Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-84.28
-96.26
20.93
14.13
Depreciation
-3
-6.77
-4.14
-4.92
Tax paid
0
-14.59
-7.38
-5.28
Working capital
-65.45
-62.2
29.72
11.02
Other operating items
Operating
-152.74
-179.83
39.12
14.94
Capital expenditure
-7.15
-1.1
1.69
2.84
Free cash flow
-159.89
-180.93
40.81
17.78
Equity raised
-9.56
503.17
509.72
463.79
Investing
0.01
-20.59
19.29
2.49
Financing
63.95
402.32
195.18
3.84
Dividends paid
0
0
2.09
0
Net in cash
-105.5
703.97
767.11
487.91
