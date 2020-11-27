iifl-logo
Technofab Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.25
(0%)
Nov 27, 2020|03:59:09 PM

Technofab Engg. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-84.28

-96.26

20.93

14.13

Depreciation

-3

-6.77

-4.14

-4.92

Tax paid

0

-14.59

-7.38

-5.28

Working capital

-65.45

-62.2

29.72

11.02

Other operating items

Operating

-152.74

-179.83

39.12

14.94

Capital expenditure

-7.15

-1.1

1.69

2.84

Free cash flow

-159.89

-180.93

40.81

17.78

Equity raised

-9.56

503.17

509.72

463.79

Investing

0.01

-20.59

19.29

2.49

Financing

63.95

402.32

195.18

3.84

Dividends paid

0

0

2.09

0

Net in cash

-105.5

703.97

767.11

487.91

