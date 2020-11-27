Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26.62
56.53
434.84
402.17
yoy growth (%)
-52.9
-86.99
8.12
-13.15
Raw materials
-22.81
-54.72
-272.07
-259.77
As % of sales
85.66
96.78
62.56
64.59
Employee costs
-10.91
-32.35
-44.92
-43.04
As % of sales
41
57.22
10.33
10.7
Other costs
-73.16
-31.16
-65.54
-61.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
274.76
55.12
15.07
15.21
Operating profit
-80.27
-61.7
52.3
38.17
OPM
-301.43
-109.13
12.02
9.49
Depreciation
-3
-6.77
-4.14
-4.92
Interest expense
-12.38
-33.14
-29.58
-20.44
Other income
11.36
5.35
2.35
1.33
Profit before tax
-84.28
-96.26
20.93
14.13
Taxes
0
-14.59
-7.38
-5.28
Tax rate
0
15.16
-35.27
-37.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-84.28
-110.85
13.54
8.85
Exceptional items
-43.71
-129.68
0
0
Net profit
-128
-240.53
13.54
8.85
yoy growth (%)
-46.78
-1,875.22
53
-23.29
NPM
-480.69
-425.43
3.11
2.2
