Technofab Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Nov 27, 2020

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

26.62

56.53

434.84

402.17

yoy growth (%)

-52.9

-86.99

8.12

-13.15

Raw materials

-22.81

-54.72

-272.07

-259.77

As % of sales

85.66

96.78

62.56

64.59

Employee costs

-10.91

-32.35

-44.92

-43.04

As % of sales

41

57.22

10.33

10.7

Other costs

-73.16

-31.16

-65.54

-61.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

274.76

55.12

15.07

15.21

Operating profit

-80.27

-61.7

52.3

38.17

OPM

-301.43

-109.13

12.02

9.49

Depreciation

-3

-6.77

-4.14

-4.92

Interest expense

-12.38

-33.14

-29.58

-20.44

Other income

11.36

5.35

2.35

1.33

Profit before tax

-84.28

-96.26

20.93

14.13

Taxes

0

-14.59

-7.38

-5.28

Tax rate

0

15.16

-35.27

-37.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-84.28

-110.85

13.54

8.85

Exceptional items

-43.71

-129.68

0

0

Net profit

-128

-240.53

13.54

8.85

yoy growth (%)

-46.78

-1,875.22

53

-23.29

NPM

-480.69

-425.43

3.11

2.2

