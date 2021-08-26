TO THE MEMBERS OF TECHNOFAB ENGINEERING LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of TECHNOFAB ENGINEERING LIMITED( "the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss(including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required, except for the indeterminate effects of the matter referred to in Basis for Qualified Opinion section below, give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2021, and its loss, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We draw your attention to note 50, 51&52 to the standalone financial statements with regard to multiple significant uncertainties faced by the Company such as (a) Non availability of funds from banks and also declaration of loans as NPA (b) Poor recovery from debtors (c) Invocation of performance guarantees /bank guarantees (d) Litigation with debtors (e) Balance of Trade Receivables being subject to confirmation. The impact of the above matters, if any, on the standalone financial statements is presently not ascertainable.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rule thereunder, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of our qualified opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to note 50, 51 & 52to the standalone financial statements, which describe the companys financial condition and its debt as at March 31, 2021. The Companys financial performance has impacted its ability to generate the cash flow that it needs to settle its liabilities as they fall due. The Company has defaulted in repayment of loan and interest payments. Due to fund constraints and other reasons the company has not been able to complete projects as expected, resulting in invocation of bank guarantees/performance guarantees. These events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in aforesaid note, indicate that a material uncertainty exist that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern if the company is not able to raise funds, renegotiate/restructure liabilities monetize its certain assets including but not limited to realization of stated amount of debtors and generate cash flow from operations that it needs to settle its liabilities as they fall due.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note 50, 51 & 52 to the standalone financial statements, which states that the company has defaulted on repayments to various banks due to invocation of various bank guarantees / performance guarantees and poor recovery and litigations with debtors.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section and Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors report to be included in the Companys Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act (hereinafter referred to as the "Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report to the extent applicable that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, except for the indeterminate effects of the matter referred to Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) Except for the indeterminate effects of the matter referred to Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standard specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015.

(e) The matter described in Basis for Qualified Opinion, Material Uncertainty Relation to Going Concern Section above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

(f) On the basis of written representation received from the directors as on 31st March, 2021, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2021from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(g) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are stated in the Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph above.

(h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March, 2021 on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 46

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts as at 31st March, 2021

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the act, as amended no remuneration has been paid/provided by the company to its directors during the year.

For G C Agarwal & Associates Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: 017851N

Place: New Delhi G. C. Agarwal Date: 26.08.2021 Prop. UDIN: 21083820AAAADE1359 M.No.083820

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TECHNOFAB ENGINEERING LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For G C Agarwal & Associates Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: 017851N

G. C. Agarwal Prop. M.No.083820 Place: New Delhi Date: 26.08.2021

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

The annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of TECHNOFAB ENGINEERING LIMITED on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended 31stMarch, 2021 we report that:

1. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of all fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, the management during the financial year has physically verified the fixed assets in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

2. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us the inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals. As explained to us the discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records were not material.

3. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraphs 3(iii) (a) and (b) of the order are not applicable.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to loans and investment made. As per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee or provides any security in connection with a loan to anybody corporate or person.

5. According to the information given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits under the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 or any other relevant provisions of the companies Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time. No order has been passed with respect to Section 73 to 76, by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other tribunal.

6. To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (l) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company.

7. (a) During the year, there were various delays in deposit of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employee state insurance, income tax, goods &service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other statutory dues. Further according to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amount payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2021 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the disputed statutory dues in respect of provident fund, employee state insurance, income tax, goods &service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other statutory dues wherever applicable to the company which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities is as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Orissa Sales Tax Works Contract Tax 1,355,000 2002-03 Before Sales Tax Tribunal - Orissa MP VAT Act 2002 Local Sales Tax 190,943 2014-15 Dy. Commissioner (MP) (Appeals) Bhopal (MP) Maharashtra VAT Act Local Sales Tax 3,357,732 2010-11 Jt. Commissioner 2002 (Maharashtra) (Appeals), Mumbai Maharashtra VAT Act Central Sales Tax 5,130,542 2011-12 Jt. Commissioner 2002 (Maharashtra) (Appeals), Mumbai Maharashtra VAT Act Local 3,734,774 2012-13 Jt. Commissioner 2002 (Maharashtra) (Appeals), Mumbai Central 60,333 West Bengal Sales Local Sales Tax 3,753,960 2015-17 Dy. Commissioner Tax Act, 1994 Durgapur(WB) Goods & Service Tax SGST 417,313 Addl. Commissioner of Act, 2017, Tripura CGST 417,313 State Tax, Agartala PENALTY 335,535 2017-13 INTEREST 257,404 Goods & Service Tax SGST 1,553,757 2013-19 Addl. Commissioner of Act, 2017, Tripura CGST 1,553,757 State Tax, Agartala PENALTY 3,107,534 INTEREST 521,505

8. In our opinion, on the basis of books and records examined by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has defaulted in repayment of dues to banks which have been declared NPA details of which is as under:

S.!Xo. Bank Name CC A/c No. Date of XPA Amount 1 Bank of India 604130100020104 7-Jun-19 L 163.949.886 2 BAnk of Baroda 40940500000011 8-Jul-19 592.610.693 3 State Bank of India 64044446050 27 -Jun-19 329.477.730 4 United Bank of India 1720250000259 26-Jun-19 126.589.886 5 Axis bank 7010300017310 30- Jun-19 68.166.823 6 IDBIBank 127655100001717 25-Sep-19 100.523,331

All the above mentioned defaults are continuing till date. The company does not have any dues to government or debenture holders.

9. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer or debt instruments. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanation given to us, the term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were raised, other than temporary deployment pending allocation.

10. According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the Management and based on our examination of the books and records of the Company and in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have been informed that no case of frauds has been committed on or by the Company or by its officers or employees during the year.

11. The Company has not paid / provided for managerial remuneration during the year.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on or examinations of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transaction have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private allotment of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the record of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

16. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India, 1934. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For G C Agarwal & Associates Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: 017851N