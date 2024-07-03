Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹255
Turnover(Lac.)₹33
Day's High₹255
Day's Low₹250
52 Week's High₹389.15
52 Week's Low₹155.8
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)578.68
P/E42.79
EPS5.96
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.83
2.33
2.33
2.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.32
21.23
16.1
11.68
Net Worth
37.15
23.56
18.43
14.01
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & M D
Varsha Subhash Kamal
Whole Time Director
Subhash Ramavtar Kamal
Independent Director
Ravindra N Hanchate
Independent Director
Priyesh Bharat Somaiya
Independent Director
Vijay Prahladbhai Vyas
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dhaval H Mirani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Effwa Infra & Research Limited was originally incorporated under the name Effwa Infra & Research Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 06, 2014, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company status was changed to Public Limited and the name of Company changed to Effwa Infra & Research Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 02, 2024, by Assistant Registrar of Companies/ Deputy Registrar of Companies/ Registrar of Companies, Centralised Processing Centre.The Company is engaged in the business of engineering, consultancy, procurement, construction and integrated project management services in water pollution control, encompassing sewage and industrial effluent treatment, solid waste treatment and disposal, ventilation systems, hazardous waste management, and water treatment plants. Additionally, it specialize in hazardous waste incineration. It also function as consultants and advisors, providing services encompassing project organization, management, equipment procurement,funding, and project execution.The Company has acquired the running business of M/s. Effwa Infra & Research, existing Partnership Firm of the Promoters, Mr. Subhash Ramavtar Kamal and Dr. Varsha Subhash Kamal vide Take Over Agreement dated July 10, 2014 entered by and between the Promoter and Company. It acquire projects through transparent competitive bidding process undertaken by the state government institution, central governments institu
The Effwa Infra & Research Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹250 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Effwa Infra & Research Ltd is ₹578.68 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Effwa Infra & Research Ltd is 42.79 and 7.31 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Effwa Infra & Research Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Effwa Infra & Research Ltd is ₹155.8 and ₹389.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Effwa Infra & Research Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 52.86%, 3 Month at -9.34% and 1 Month at 5.60%.
