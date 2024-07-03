iifl-logo-icon 1
Effwa Infra & Research Ltd Share Price

250
(-1.96%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:16:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High255
  • 52 Wk High389.15
  • Prev. Close255
  • Day's Low250
  • 52 Wk Low 155.8
  • Turnover (lac)33
  • P/E42.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)578.68
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Effwa Infra & Research Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

0

Prev. Close

255

Turnover(Lac.)

33

Day's High

255

Day's Low

250

52 Week's High

389.15

52 Week's Low

155.8

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

578.68

P/E

42.79

EPS

5.96

Divi. Yield

0

Effwa Infra & Research Ltd Corporate Action

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

Effwa Infra & Research Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Effwa Infra & Research Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:08 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jul-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.98%

Non-Promoter- 3.67%

Institutions: 3.67%

Non-Institutions: 23.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Effwa Infra & Research Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.83

2.33

2.33

2.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.32

21.23

16.1

11.68

Net Worth

37.15

23.56

18.43

14.01

Minority Interest

Effwa Infra & Research Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Effwa Infra & Research Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & M D

Varsha Subhash Kamal

Whole Time Director

Subhash Ramavtar Kamal

Independent Director

Ravindra N Hanchate

Independent Director

Priyesh Bharat Somaiya

Independent Director

Vijay Prahladbhai Vyas

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dhaval H Mirani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Effwa Infra & Research Ltd

Summary

Effwa Infra & Research Limited was originally incorporated under the name Effwa Infra & Research Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 06, 2014, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company status was changed to Public Limited and the name of Company changed to Effwa Infra & Research Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 02, 2024, by Assistant Registrar of Companies/ Deputy Registrar of Companies/ Registrar of Companies, Centralised Processing Centre.The Company is engaged in the business of engineering, consultancy, procurement, construction and integrated project management services in water pollution control, encompassing sewage and industrial effluent treatment, solid waste treatment and disposal, ventilation systems, hazardous waste management, and water treatment plants. Additionally, it specialize in hazardous waste incineration. It also function as consultants and advisors, providing services encompassing project organization, management, equipment procurement,funding, and project execution.The Company has acquired the running business of M/s. Effwa Infra & Research, existing Partnership Firm of the Promoters, Mr. Subhash Ramavtar Kamal and Dr. Varsha Subhash Kamal vide Take Over Agreement dated July 10, 2014 entered by and between the Promoter and Company. It acquire projects through transparent competitive bidding process undertaken by the state government institution, central governments institu
Company FAQs

What is the Effwa Infra & Research Ltd share price today?

The Effwa Infra & Research Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹250 today.

What is the Market Cap of Effwa Infra & Research Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Effwa Infra & Research Ltd is ₹578.68 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Effwa Infra & Research Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Effwa Infra & Research Ltd is 42.79 and 7.31 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Effwa Infra & Research Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Effwa Infra & Research Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Effwa Infra & Research Ltd is ₹155.8 and ₹389.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Effwa Infra & Research Ltd?

Effwa Infra & Research Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 52.86%, 3 Month at -9.34% and 1 Month at 5.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Effwa Infra & Research Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Effwa Infra & Research Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.99 %
Institutions - 3.68 %
Public - 23.34 %

