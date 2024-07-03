Summary

Effwa Infra & Research Limited was originally incorporated under the name Effwa Infra & Research Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 06, 2014, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company status was changed to Public Limited and the name of Company changed to Effwa Infra & Research Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 02, 2024, by Assistant Registrar of Companies/ Deputy Registrar of Companies/ Registrar of Companies, Centralised Processing Centre.The Company is engaged in the business of engineering, consultancy, procurement, construction and integrated project management services in water pollution control, encompassing sewage and industrial effluent treatment, solid waste treatment and disposal, ventilation systems, hazardous waste management, and water treatment plants. Additionally, it specialize in hazardous waste incineration. It also function as consultants and advisors, providing services encompassing project organization, management, equipment procurement,funding, and project execution.The Company has acquired the running business of M/s. Effwa Infra & Research, existing Partnership Firm of the Promoters, Mr. Subhash Ramavtar Kamal and Dr. Varsha Subhash Kamal vide Take Over Agreement dated July 10, 2014 entered by and between the Promoter and Company. It acquire projects through transparent competitive bidding process undertaken by the state government institution, central governments institu

