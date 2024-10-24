|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Friday, November 22, 2024
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Effwa Infra & Research Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Effwa Infra & Research Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024.
