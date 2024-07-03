Effwa Infra & Research Ltd Summary

Effwa Infra & Research Limited was originally incorporated under the name Effwa Infra & Research Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 06, 2014, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company status was changed to Public Limited and the name of Company changed to Effwa Infra & Research Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 02, 2024, by Assistant Registrar of Companies/ Deputy Registrar of Companies/ Registrar of Companies, Centralised Processing Centre.The Company is engaged in the business of engineering, consultancy, procurement, construction and integrated project management services in water pollution control, encompassing sewage and industrial effluent treatment, solid waste treatment and disposal, ventilation systems, hazardous waste management, and water treatment plants. Additionally, it specialize in hazardous waste incineration. It also function as consultants and advisors, providing services encompassing project organization, management, equipment procurement,funding, and project execution.The Company has acquired the running business of M/s. Effwa Infra & Research, existing Partnership Firm of the Promoters, Mr. Subhash Ramavtar Kamal and Dr. Varsha Subhash Kamal vide Take Over Agreement dated July 10, 2014 entered by and between the Promoter and Company. It acquire projects through transparent competitive bidding process undertaken by the state government institution, central governments institution, public sector undertakings and other private institution. Besides, it participate in tenders for projects for Effluent Treatment Plant, Sewage Treatment Plant and Reclamation, Industrial Wastewater Treatment and Distribution, with ZLD (Zero Liquid Discharge) System.The Company works on the concept revolving around 4R i.e., Reducing, Recycling, Reusing and Rehabilitation to provide technological solutions for a range of industries, thus, enabling them to achieve Zero Liquid Discharge through recovery and recycling of water from effluent streams. It offers comprehensive services across various industries and sectors, covering the entire project lifecyclefrom concept to commissioning. Their services include the preparation of project feasibility reports, technology selection, project management, process design, basic and detailed engineering, procurement, inspection, supply chain management, cost engineering, planning and scheduling, facilitation of statutory and regulatory approvals for Indian projects, construction management, and commissioning. Additionally, it provide services such as equipment design, environmental engineering services, materials and maintenance services, plant operation, and safety services. The Company is ISO 9001:2015 Certified focussing on Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Commissioning, Operation & Maintenance Services for Effluent and Sewage Treatment with Recycling, Water Treatment, Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management, Hazardous Waste Incineration & Bioremediation of Lakes. It offers end-to-end project management solutions towards environmental preservation.The Company is proposing the Public Offer aggregating 63,00,000 Equity Shares, comprising a Fresh Issue of 53,62,500 Equity Shares and 9,37,500 through Offer for Sale.