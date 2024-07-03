iifl-logo-icon 1
Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd Share Price

67.8
(-1.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:08:48 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open67.7
  • Day's High69
  • 52 Wk High74.9
  • Prev. Close69.09
  • Day's Low67.8
  • 52 Wk Low 36.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.63
  • P/E17.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.23
  • EPS4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)293.16
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

67.7

Prev. Close

69.09

Turnover(Lac.)

0.63

Day's High

69

Day's Low

67.8

52 Week's High

74.9

52 Week's Low

36.2

Book Value

40.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

293.16

P/E

17.37

EPS

4

Divi. Yield

0

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:31 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.52%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 77.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

40.16

43.11

43.11

43.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

112.62

133.17

136.32

133.76

Net Worth

152.78

176.28

179.43

176.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

174.75

123.62

109.34

107.7

yoy growth (%)

41.35

13.06

1.52

-0.24

Raw materials

-1.04

-2.51

0

0

As % of sales

0.59

2.03

0

0

Employee costs

-0.95

-1.02

-0.88

-0.93

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.91

3.42

0.52

3.94

Depreciation

-1.43

-1.43

-1.43

-1.47

Tax paid

-0.64

-0.36

0.08

-3.07

Working capital

-0.23

26.06

-11.28

-48.49

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41.35

13.06

1.52

-0.24

Op profit growth

-81.08

274.24

-173.87

-165.47

EBIT growth

-13.56

361.05

-83.27

96.86

Net profit growth

-15.97

26.89

18.06

32.22

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

470.85

606.12

356.41

174.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

470.85

606.12

356.41

174.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.75

4.05

4.12

3.69

View Annually Results

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Akash H Madan

Independent Director

G R Kamath

Independent Director

Dimple Deepak Geruja

Addtnl Independent Director

Ratan Sanil

Addtnl Independent Director

Vishwa Deo Sharma

WTD & Additional Director

Sudhakar Tandala

Managing Director

Vishram Rudre

Additional Director

Asit Dattani Thakkar

Additional Director

Partha Sarthi Raut

Company Secretary

Anil Anant Jha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd

Summary

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd (NCSL) was incorporated on April 1, 1998 as a Private Limited Company to takeover the business of Niraj Cement Structurals (Partnership Firm). The Company is in business of infrastructure and engaged in construction of highways, expressways, turnkey projects roads, bridges, tunnels, etc. They are catering to road projects through sub contracting. The areas of operations are contracting including providing EPC services besides manufacturing of cement structurals. They are having a fleet of construction equipment all of which are owned directly or through the joint ventures. The company do sub-contracting assignments primarily through a competitive bidding process. The Company grew from a modest pre-casting outfit in 1970s to a modern, state-of-the-art civil construction company specializing in the timely execution of complex projects in the areas of roads, flyovers, pedestrian subways, airport runways, dams, spillways, etc. The Company ventured into the civil engineering in year 1998.In the year 1999, they made a joint venture with Prakash Construction & Engineering Company and forayed into project execution with the name of Prakash Construction Niraj Structurals. One of the project was construction of Solid Approach for Bandra- Worli Sea Link from Mahim flyover upto Toll Plaza Chainage. The Company has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with ARSS Infrastructure Limited for the purpose of undertaking work of civil engineering nature and has for
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd share price today?

The Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹67.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd is ₹293.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd is 17.37 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd is ₹36.2 and ₹74.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd?

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.52%, 3 Years at 27.54%, 1 Year at 56.49%, 6 Month at 30.06%, 3 Month at 9.75% and 1 Month at 13.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.53 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 77.36 %

