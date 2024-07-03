Summary

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd (NCSL) was incorporated on April 1, 1998 as a Private Limited Company to takeover the business of Niraj Cement Structurals (Partnership Firm). The Company is in business of infrastructure and engaged in construction of highways, expressways, turnkey projects roads, bridges, tunnels, etc. They are catering to road projects through sub contracting. The areas of operations are contracting including providing EPC services besides manufacturing of cement structurals. They are having a fleet of construction equipment all of which are owned directly or through the joint ventures. The company do sub-contracting assignments primarily through a competitive bidding process. The Company grew from a modest pre-casting outfit in 1970s to a modern, state-of-the-art civil construction company specializing in the timely execution of complex projects in the areas of roads, flyovers, pedestrian subways, airport runways, dams, spillways, etc. The Company ventured into the civil engineering in year 1998.In the year 1999, they made a joint venture with Prakash Construction & Engineering Company and forayed into project execution with the name of Prakash Construction Niraj Structurals. One of the project was construction of Solid Approach for Bandra- Worli Sea Link from Mahim flyover upto Toll Plaza Chainage. The Company has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with ARSS Infrastructure Limited for the purpose of undertaking work of civil engineering nature and has for

