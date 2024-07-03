Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹67.7
Prev. Close₹69.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.63
Day's High₹69
Day's Low₹67.8
52 Week's High₹74.9
52 Week's Low₹36.2
Book Value₹40.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)293.16
P/E17.37
EPS4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
40.16
43.11
43.11
43.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
112.62
133.17
136.32
133.76
Net Worth
152.78
176.28
179.43
176.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
174.75
123.62
109.34
107.7
yoy growth (%)
41.35
13.06
1.52
-0.24
Raw materials
-1.04
-2.51
0
0
As % of sales
0.59
2.03
0
0
Employee costs
-0.95
-1.02
-0.88
-0.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.91
3.42
0.52
3.94
Depreciation
-1.43
-1.43
-1.43
-1.47
Tax paid
-0.64
-0.36
0.08
-3.07
Working capital
-0.23
26.06
-11.28
-48.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.35
13.06
1.52
-0.24
Op profit growth
-81.08
274.24
-173.87
-165.47
EBIT growth
-13.56
361.05
-83.27
96.86
Net profit growth
-15.97
26.89
18.06
32.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
470.85
606.12
356.41
174.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
470.85
606.12
356.41
174.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.75
4.05
4.12
3.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Akash H Madan
Independent Director
G R Kamath
Independent Director
Dimple Deepak Geruja
Addtnl Independent Director
Ratan Sanil
Addtnl Independent Director
Vishwa Deo Sharma
WTD & Additional Director
Sudhakar Tandala
Managing Director
Vishram Rudre
Additional Director
Asit Dattani Thakkar
Additional Director
Partha Sarthi Raut
Company Secretary
Anil Anant Jha
Reports by Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd
Summary
Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd (NCSL) was incorporated on April 1, 1998 as a Private Limited Company to takeover the business of Niraj Cement Structurals (Partnership Firm). The Company is in business of infrastructure and engaged in construction of highways, expressways, turnkey projects roads, bridges, tunnels, etc. They are catering to road projects through sub contracting. The areas of operations are contracting including providing EPC services besides manufacturing of cement structurals. They are having a fleet of construction equipment all of which are owned directly or through the joint ventures. The company do sub-contracting assignments primarily through a competitive bidding process. The Company grew from a modest pre-casting outfit in 1970s to a modern, state-of-the-art civil construction company specializing in the timely execution of complex projects in the areas of roads, flyovers, pedestrian subways, airport runways, dams, spillways, etc. The Company ventured into the civil engineering in year 1998.In the year 1999, they made a joint venture with Prakash Construction & Engineering Company and forayed into project execution with the name of Prakash Construction Niraj Structurals. One of the project was construction of Solid Approach for Bandra- Worli Sea Link from Mahim flyover upto Toll Plaza Chainage. The Company has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with ARSS Infrastructure Limited for the purpose of undertaking work of civil engineering nature and has for
Read More
The Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹67.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd is ₹293.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd is 17.37 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd is ₹36.2 and ₹74.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.52%, 3 Years at 27.54%, 1 Year at 56.49%, 6 Month at 30.06%, 3 Month at 9.75% and 1 Month at 13.08%.
