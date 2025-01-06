iifl-logo-icon 1
Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

67.7
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:50 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd

Niraj Cement FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.91

3.42

0.52

3.94

Depreciation

-1.43

-1.43

-1.43

-1.47

Tax paid

-0.64

-0.36

0.08

-3.07

Working capital

-0.23

26.06

-11.28

-48.49

Other operating items

Operating

0.6

27.68

-12.1

-49.09

Capital expenditure

0.05

0.03

-2.55

-2.08

Free cash flow

0.65

27.72

-14.65

-51.17

Equity raised

307.71

287.04

279.93

283.21

Investing

13.8

-0.08

0.01

-1.36

Financing

16.49

-1.11

-36.66

-75.61

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

338.66

313.57

228.62

155.07

QUICKLINKS FOR Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd

