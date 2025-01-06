Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.91
3.42
0.52
3.94
Depreciation
-1.43
-1.43
-1.43
-1.47
Tax paid
-0.64
-0.36
0.08
-3.07
Working capital
-0.23
26.06
-11.28
-48.49
Other operating items
Operating
0.6
27.68
-12.1
-49.09
Capital expenditure
0.05
0.03
-2.55
-2.08
Free cash flow
0.65
27.72
-14.65
-51.17
Equity raised
307.71
287.04
279.93
283.21
Investing
13.8
-0.08
0.01
-1.36
Financing
16.49
-1.11
-36.66
-75.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
338.66
313.57
228.62
155.07
