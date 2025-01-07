Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
174.75
123.62
109.34
107.7
yoy growth (%)
41.35
13.06
1.52
-0.24
Raw materials
-1.04
-2.51
0
0
As % of sales
0.59
2.03
0
0
Employee costs
-0.95
-1.02
-0.88
-0.93
As % of sales
0.54
0.82
0.81
0.86
Other costs
-171.86
-115.41
-107.2
-108.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
98.34
93.35
98.04
100.7
Operating profit
0.88
4.67
1.24
-1.69
OPM
0.5
3.78
1.14
-1.56
Depreciation
-1.43
-1.43
-1.43
-1.47
Interest expense
-0.22
-0.2
-0.26
-0.75
Other income
3.68
0.38
0.97
7.87
Profit before tax
2.91
3.42
0.52
3.94
Taxes
-0.64
-0.36
0.08
-3.07
Tax rate
-22.14
-10.6
15.26
-77.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.26
3.05
0.6
0.86
Exceptional items
-0.94
-1.48
0.63
0.18
Net profit
1.32
1.57
1.24
1.05
yoy growth (%)
-15.97
26.89
18.06
32.22
NPM
0.75
1.27
1.13
0.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.