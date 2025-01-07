iifl-logo-icon 1
Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

66.34
(-2.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:12 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

174.75

123.62

109.34

107.7

yoy growth (%)

41.35

13.06

1.52

-0.24

Raw materials

-1.04

-2.51

0

0

As % of sales

0.59

2.03

0

0

Employee costs

-0.95

-1.02

-0.88

-0.93

As % of sales

0.54

0.82

0.81

0.86

Other costs

-171.86

-115.41

-107.2

-108.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

98.34

93.35

98.04

100.7

Operating profit

0.88

4.67

1.24

-1.69

OPM

0.5

3.78

1.14

-1.56

Depreciation

-1.43

-1.43

-1.43

-1.47

Interest expense

-0.22

-0.2

-0.26

-0.75

Other income

3.68

0.38

0.97

7.87

Profit before tax

2.91

3.42

0.52

3.94

Taxes

-0.64

-0.36

0.08

-3.07

Tax rate

-22.14

-10.6

15.26

-77.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.26

3.05

0.6

0.86

Exceptional items

-0.94

-1.48

0.63

0.18

Net profit

1.32

1.57

1.24

1.05

yoy growth (%)

-15.97

26.89

18.06

32.22

NPM

0.75

1.27

1.13

0.97

