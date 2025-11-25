Niraj Cement Structurals Wins ₹220.14 Crore NHIDCL Road Project in Nagaland

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 220.14 crore from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. The contract value includes GST.

The order involves the construction of a two lane road with paved shoulders on the Kohima Bypass in the state of Nagaland. The project will connect key national highways, including NH 39, NH 150 and NH 61, under the Special Accelerated Road Development Programme for the North Eastern States.

The total design length of the project is 11.268 km, covering the stretch from Design Km 21.000 to Design Km 32.268. The work will be carried out under the EPC mode of contract, where the company is responsible for engineering, procurement and construction.

NHIDCL has awarded the order as a domestic contract, and the project is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen road infrastructure in the North East. The execution timeline for the project is 24 months, as stated in the filing submitted under SEBI’s disclosure requirements.

The company confirmed that its promoters and group companies have no interest in the awarding authority, and the order does not fall under related party transactions.

The project adds to Niraj Cement Structurals’ portfolio of road and highway construction works, supporting regional connectivity and economic development in Nagaland.

