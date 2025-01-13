Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
40.16
43.11
43.11
43.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
112.62
133.17
136.32
133.76
Net Worth
152.78
176.28
179.43
176.87
Minority Interest
Debt
0.15
25.93
13.46
30.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
152.93
202.21
192.89
207.19
Fixed Assets
9.35
7.1
8.47
9.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.16
14.47
14.01
13.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.47
0.47
0.13
0.06
Networking Capital
105.02
157.41
133.1
177.79
Inventories
6.34
2.66
5.57
6.53
Inventory Days
13.63
Sundry Debtors
56.55
102.05
77.53
66.11
Debtor Days
138.07
Other Current Assets
113.38
164.89
169.75
174.85
Sundry Creditors
-18.94
-38.23
-30.32
-7.77
Creditor Days
16.22
Other Current Liabilities
-52.31
-73.96
-89.43
-61.93
Cash
22.92
22.74
37.18
5.66
Total Assets
152.92
202.19
192.89
207.2
