|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|17 Sep 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|Book Closure for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company rescheduled to be held on 10th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/09/2024) Withdrawal of Intimation about Book Closure (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/09/2024) Withdrawal of Intimation of Book Closure (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Scrutinizers Report for the Extra-ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.