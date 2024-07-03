Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd Summary

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd (NCSL) was incorporated on April 1, 1998 as a Private Limited Company to takeover the business of Niraj Cement Structurals (Partnership Firm). The Company is in business of infrastructure and engaged in construction of highways, expressways, turnkey projects roads, bridges, tunnels, etc. They are catering to road projects through sub contracting. The areas of operations are contracting including providing EPC services besides manufacturing of cement structurals. They are having a fleet of construction equipment all of which are owned directly or through the joint ventures. The company do sub-contracting assignments primarily through a competitive bidding process. The Company grew from a modest pre-casting outfit in 1970s to a modern, state-of-the-art civil construction company specializing in the timely execution of complex projects in the areas of roads, flyovers, pedestrian subways, airport runways, dams, spillways, etc. The Company ventured into the civil engineering in year 1998.In the year 1999, they made a joint venture with Prakash Construction & Engineering Company and forayed into project execution with the name of Prakash Construction Niraj Structurals. One of the project was construction of Solid Approach for Bandra- Worli Sea Link from Mahim flyover upto Toll Plaza Chainage. The Company has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with ARSS Infrastructure Limited for the purpose of undertaking work of civil engineering nature and has formed a joint venture called ?Niraj ARSS Joint venture?.The Joint Venture has been awarded the Cuttak Paradeep Package1 and 2 in Orissa. With Prakash Construction & Engineering Company, they cariied out some projects such as Construction of Apron Flooring in connection with Construction of Air India Hangar Project, Mumbai; and Construction of Mumbai- Pune Expressway Part Kon to Kalamboli (Bypassing Panvel Town) Package-I from 0/000 Km to 8/200 Km and Shedung Connector. With ARSS Infrastructure Limited, Construction of BRTS Pilot Corridor nad Development Road, Jaipur in Rajasthan. Also, the Company has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Pratibha Industries limited for the purpose of undertaking work of civil engineering nature and formed a joint venture called ?Niraj Pratibha Joint venture?.The Joint Venture has been awarded the Construction of Pilot Corridor on AB Road to Rajiv Gandhi Square Indore in Madhya Pradesh.In the year 2002, they imported concrete slip form paver machines from Guntert & Zimmerman, USA. Which has 17 meter wide paving capacity. Also they imported concrete batching plant from SIMEM, Italy with the capacity of 160 Cum/Hr. In the year 2006, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company. During the year 2020-21 the Company had made the Listing application to the NSE, which was approved by NSE dated 29th September, 2020 Thereafter, the Company got listed its Equity shares on NSE w.e.f. 1st October, 2020.During the year 2020-21, the Company issued and allotted 2,15,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 6/- each toPromoters and Non-Promoter Group under preferential allotment, pursuant to conversion of warrants into equity shares in varioustranches, which was approved by the Member of Company dated 25th December, 2019 and accordingly the Paid Up Capital of the Company increased to Rs. 40,15,53,000/-.Further, the Company incorporated a subsidiary Company, M/s. Niraj Consulting Group Limited (NCG) on 6th September, 2021 which became the subsidiaries of the Company in 2021.