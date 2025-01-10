To the members of

NIRAJ CEMENT STRUCTURALS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of NIRAJ CEMENT STRUCTURALS LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and its Profits, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

(1) We draw your attention to note No. 43 of the financial statements Niraj Cement structural Limited has booked turnover and costs related to joint venture entities and partners in the books of account. However the whole projects have been handled by joint venture partners/entities and related TDS and GST complied by Joint venture partners/entities. Also, no TDS has been deducted on advance payments made to contractors.

(2) We draw your attention to note No. 34 of the financial statements of Niraj Cement structural Limited has reversed contractual revenue and corresponding subcontracting costs and other direct expenses in the year ended 31st March, 2021, mainly due to adoption of prudent accounting practices and various contractual reasons. The corresponding disputed receipts and payments transactions relating to the said contracts are still unsettled and reflected in the financial statements under the head "Other Current Liabilities" and "Other Current assets". The Company is in process of resolving the disputes.

(3) We draw your attention to note No. 32 of the financial statements of Niraj Cement structural Limited, the office of the Director General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) had carried out a Search and seizure operations at the office of the Company at Mumbai on 6th January, 2021 under the provisions of Section 67 (1) and (2) of CGST Act. The company has challenged the entire search and seizure proceedings and filed a writ petition with the Honourable Gujarat High Court and the matter is sub-judice in law. In View of this we are unable to comment on financial liabilities, arising out of the said proceedings. The Company has deposited Rs.108.40 Lakhs under protest, which is adjusted by department against disputed dues, no provision is made in the books as the company has challenged the action of the department in the Honourable Gujarat High Court.

(4) We draw your attention to note No. 39 of the financial statements of Niraj Cement structural Limited, Trade payables, Trade receivables, Advances received, Advances given, GST Payable / input credit and Income Tax assets (Net of liabilities) are subject to reconciliation and confirmation. The management is the process of reconciling the same

(5) We draw your attention to note No. 33 of the financial statement As per Ind AS 109 "Financial Instrument" the company is required to consider "Provision for Expected Credit Loss" on all financial assets on the basis of expected probability of recover ability of such financial instrument. We draw your attention to Note no 34 of the financial statement, during the year the company has provided Rs. 4,243.58 Lakhs towards credit impaired financial assets (bad debts of trade receivables) and considering the same credit impaired pertaining to the previous years, the company has withdrawn Rs. 3,379.70 Lakhs from general reserve and credited the same in the credit — impaired ledger. In the statement of profit and loss, net amount of Rs 863.88 Lakhs (i.e. Rs.4,243.58 Lakhs — 3,379.70 Lakhs) disclosed under exceptional item. As per management explanation, the receivable and advance of Rs. 2116.73 Lakhs are in dispute and for balance receivable and advances, the management is following up with the parties and is hopeful for recovery. But in the absence of adequate basis/ supporting documents, we are unable to comment on the measurement of carrying amount of all the financial assets appearing in the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

6. We draw your attention to Note No 35, As per Managements Explanation Income Tax Assets (Net) amount of Rs. 2091.06 Lakhs has been shown under Other Non-Current Assets out of which an amount of Rs. 837.80 Lakhs has been recovered/adjusted by the Income Tax Demand for the Assessment Year 2008-09 and 2007-08, further against the due refund of AY 2014-15 to 2022-23. Management is of the opinion that the department has made erroneous additions which requires rectification and is taking time as the matter is very old. However, Management is confident of getting rectification done before the end of financial year 2023-24 and pending demand pertaining to Assessment Year 2007-08.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The key audit matters How the matter was addressed in our audit Adoption of Ind AS 115 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers The company has adopted Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Ind AS 115) which is the new revenue accounting standard. The application and transition to this accounting standard is complex and is an area of focus in the audit. The revenue standard establishes a comprehensive framework for determining whether, how much and when revenue is recognized. This involves certain key judgments relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of identified performance obligation, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognized over a period. Additionally, the standard mandates robust disclosures in respect of revenue and periods over which the remaining performance obligations will be satisfied subsequent to the balance sheetdate. Our audit procedures on adoption of Ind AS 115, Revenue from contracts with Customers (Ind AS 115), which is the new revenue accounting standard, include - • Evaluated the design and implementation of the processes and internal controls relating to implementation of the new revenue accounting standard; • Evaluated the detailed analysis performed by management on revenue streams by selecting samples for the existing contracts with customers and considered revenue recognition policy in the current period in respect of those revenue streams; • Evaluated the appropriateness of the disclosures provided under the new revenue standard and assessed the completeness and mathematical accuracy of the relevant disclosures

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated Standalone Financial Statements, Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements.

2) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

3) The Company was not required to transfer any amounts to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

4) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

2. Based on our examination which included test checks and in accordance with requirements of the Implementation Guide on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same was not enabled for a portion of the year. i.e the edit log enabled from 1st October, 2023. Further, where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the balance period of the year, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT - 31st MARCH 2023

(Referred to in paragraph A(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (The Guidance Note).

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of NIRAJ CEMENT STRUCTURALS LIMITED of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

I. (a) (A) The Companys record in respect of fixed assets are updated, at present the records maintained does show full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is not having any intangible assets.

(b) The Assets of the Company have been physically verified by the management of the Company. The Company having program for carrying out physical verification of the fixed assets of the Company.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties, as disclosed in Note 2 on Property, plant and equipment to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalue its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding Benami Property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its standalone financial statements does not arise.

ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory (excluding stocks with third parties) has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedures of such verification by Management is appropriate. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 Crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the period, from banks or Financials institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. As per information and explanations provided the said limits are against the Bank Guarantees provided by third parties (Contractors), the Company is not required to submit any quarterly financial information to the lender in respect of the said limits.

iii. (a) The Company has, during the year, made investments in one subsidiary company and one portfolio management scheme, granted unsecured loans to three companies, stood guarantee for three company and provided security of certain current assets to two financial institutions against working capital facilities from the financial institutions (including securities in place in respect of working capital facilities rolled-over/renewed during the year). The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans, guarantees and securities to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates and to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates are as per the table given below.

Particulars Guarantees Securities Loans (Rs. In Lakhs) (Rs. in Lakhs) (Rs. In Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/Provided During the Year Subsidiaries 32.11 Joint Ventures Associate Concerns Others Balance outstanding(Gross) on Balance sheet date I respect of Above Loans Subsidiaries 57.44 Joint Ventures Associate Concerns Others

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments, guarantees, securities and loans, the terms and conditions under which such investments were made, guarantees provided, securities provided and loans were granted are not prejudicial to the Companys interest, based on the information and explanations provided by the Company.

(c) In respect of the loans outstanding as on the balance sheet date, the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest as applicable

(d) As per the Information and explanations provided and records examined by us, no fresh loans were granted to same parties to settle the existing overdue loans/advances in nature of loan.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantee and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of section 73,74,75 and 76 of the Act and Rules framed there under to the extent notified, hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The Company has maintained cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the Company examined by us, In our opinion, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the Company examined by us, the details of statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) as at 31st March, 2024, which have not been deposited on account of dispute, are as follows.

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (in Lakhs) Forum where the dispute is pending 2009-10 Income Tax 445.49 CIT(A) Mumbai 2010-11 Income Tax 474.08 CIT(A) Mumbai 2011-12 Income Tax 431.74 CIT(A) Mumbai 2012-13 Income Tax 348.14 CIT(A) Mumbai Total 1,699.43

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the Company examined by us there are no transactions in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the period in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 that has not been recorded in the books of accounts.

ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us,

the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied, on an overall basis, for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not used funds raised on short-term basis for long-term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the period and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the period, the Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares and the company has not issued any convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally), Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received whistle-blower complaints during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financials statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company need to strengthen internal audit system keeping in mind the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion during the period the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IAof the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking Standalone Financials / Housing Finance activities during the year, accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xv)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC), as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (xvi) ( c ) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the Information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group has no Company defined as Core Investment Company (CIC), as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (xvi) ( d ) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the previous year. The accumulated Cash losses as at 31st March, 2024 are Rs. NIL.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the Standalone Financials ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of Standalone Financials assets and payment of Standalone Financials liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financials statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one period from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one period from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) The Company has complied with the provision of the Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year 2023-24.

(b) There is no amount remain unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, which required to be transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act;

xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone Financials statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.