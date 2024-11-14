|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|NIRAJ CEMENT STRUCTURALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of Niraj Cement Structurals Limited held on Thursday November 14 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Sep 2024
|11 Sep 2024
|Preferential Issue of shares Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, 13th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|NIRAJ CEMENT STRUCTURALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting of Niraj Cement Structurals Limited held on 13th August 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|NIRAJ CEMENT STRUCTURALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting of Niraj Cement Structurals Limited Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 23rd May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|NIRAJ CEMENT STRUCTURALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given to the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th February 2024 to consider inter alia the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of our Company for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2023 Approval of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statement for quarter ended 31st December, 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 12th February, 2024 Re-Appointment of Managing Director and Wholetime Director of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
