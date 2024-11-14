iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd Board Meeting

58.65
(-2.30%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Niraj Cement CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
NIRAJ CEMENT STRUCTURALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of Niraj Cement Structurals Limited held on Thursday November 14 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Sep 202411 Sep 2024
Preferential Issue of shares Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, 13th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.09.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
NIRAJ CEMENT STRUCTURALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting of Niraj Cement Structurals Limited held on 13th August 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202414 May 2024
NIRAJ CEMENT STRUCTURALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting of Niraj Cement Structurals Limited Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 23rd May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
NIRAJ CEMENT STRUCTURALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given to the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th February 2024 to consider inter alia the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of our Company for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2023 Approval of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statement for quarter ended 31st December, 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 12th February, 2024 Re-Appointment of Managing Director and Wholetime Director of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

Niraj Cement: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.